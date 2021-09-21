Supporting the Rollout of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the UK

Ofgem has set out how it will support the rollout of electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, ensuring that the infrastructure and technology is in place for the rapidly growing number of EVs on the road, with an estimated 14 million by 2030.

This will include:

Ensuring the energy network is prepared for EV uptake. Ofgem will ensure network capacity is in place to support the rollout of electric vehicles, with billions more in network investment expected to follow as part of our next network price control. Investment is already taking place, with £300 million approved by Ofgem in May 2021, half of which will be used to develop EV infrastructure, including rapid charge points.

Making connections to the energy network easier. Ofgem is proposing to bring down costs for large users, such as electric vehicle charging stations, of connecting to the grid where reinforcement is required. This is an important change that will enable a greater number of people to have access to charge points where they need them.

Maximising the benefits of smart charging. Smart charging electric vehicles at periods of low demand will enable EV owners to fuel their EVs for less and will make more efficient use of the system as a whole, saving money for everyone.

Working to support the development of vehicle-to-grid. Vehicle-to-grid technologies will allow EV owners to earn money by exporting electricity back from their car battery to the grid when it is most needed. This will help reduce the amount of electricity generation needed at peak times. Exporting electricity through vehicle-to-grid, if combined with an uptake of smart charging, could reduce peak demand equivalent to the generation capacity of up to ten large nuclear power stations. This would reduce the overall cost of running the electricity system and help keep bills lower for all consumers, including those who do not own electric vehicles

Helping drivers switch to EVs. Ofgem will work with energy suppliers and innovators to make sure there are a range of products, services and tariffs for UK energy consumers to take advantage of. It will ensure consumer protections are updated to keep up with technological and business model changes.

Launching Ofgem’s strategy to consumers at Fully Charged Live Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s Director of Strategy and Decarbonisation, said: