Supporting Innovation Through Utilising University Technology

Matt Clark, Innovation Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University spoke with Business News Wales about the partnerships the University creates with local businesses, aiding them in innovation by using the universities resources and expertise, taking ideas from the drawing board to a finished product.

Glyndwr University is a hub for innovation and is working with businesses in the surrounding areas to offer their expertise across sectors to aid in various innovation projects. By working on these projects, with both professors and expertise at the university, businesses are supported in exploring ways in which they can upskill and grow their businesses.

Working with the university also presents opportunities for these businesses to access funding for these innovation projects, allowing both the university and the business to explore more options, whether it be utilising university equipment to produce a prototype or working with academics through a consultancy program.

The University hosts industry showcase events, allowing those businesses to come and explore the options they have to work with the university, discuss it and get the ball rolling.

If your business is based in the surrounding area of Glyndwr University and you would like to discuss your innovation project idea, get in touch with Matt at [email protected] or attend the upcoming event How Composite Materials Can Reduce Carbon Emissions & Transform Businessfollow the link below.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

