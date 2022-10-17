Supporting Innovation Through Utilising University Technology

Matt Clark, Innovation Liaison Officer at Glyndwr University spoke with Business News Wales about the partnerships the University creates with local businesses, aiding them in innovation by using the universities resources and expertise, taking ideas from the drawing board to a finished product.

Glyndwr University is a hub for innovation and is working with businesses in the surrounding areas to offer their expertise across sectors to aid in various innovation projects. By working on these projects, with both professors and expertise at the university, businesses are supported in exploring ways in which they can upskill and grow their businesses.

Working with the university also presents opportunities for these businesses to access funding for these innovation projects, allowing both the university and the business to explore more options, whether it be utilising university equipment to produce a prototype or working with academics through a consultancy program.

The University hosts industry showcase events, allowing those businesses to come and explore the options they have to work with the university, discuss it and get the ball rolling.

If your business is based in the surrounding area of Glyndwr University and you would like to discuss your innovation project idea, get in touch with Matt at [email protected] or attend the upcoming event ‘How Composite Materials Can Reduce Carbon Emissions & Transform Business’ follow the link below.

