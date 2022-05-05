Supporting Industry with Design Development and Execution

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s, lecturer in product design, Daniel Knox, talks to Business News Wales about how the university's enterprise team support regional businesses with their design development and design execution challenges.

Daniel is passionate about product design and making functional products that will last. He has held several exciting positions over his career within different industries of design and engineering, from performance fabrics to premium electronic consumer goods to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

This varied industry experience has put Danial at an advantageous position in the industry and as a lecturer it has enabled him to learn and experience a range of techniques, design methodologies and ways of working from a variety of areas and situations.

In 2014 he was offered a position at Dyson which gave him the opportunity to improve his skills in design, consumer research, prototyping, testing and design for manufacture which resulted in spending some time in Singapore preparing a product for manufacture.

He also held down a position at Unilever in the Global Technology Hub, which had a strong focus of mentoring junior designers, developing designs for mass production and putting together plans and strategies to meet Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan.

More recently Daniel has been lecturing Product Design (BA and BSC) at Nottingham Trent University (where he is an alumni) and also as a Visiting Lecturer at Chester University.