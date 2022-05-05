Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Supporting Industry with Design Development and Execution

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s, lecturer in product design, Daniel Knox, talks to Business News Wales about how the university's enterprise team support regional businesses with their design development and design execution challenges.

Daniel is passionate about product design and making functional products that will last. He has held several exciting positions over his career within different industries of design and engineering, from performance fabrics to premium electronic consumer goods to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

This varied industry experience has put Danial at an advantageous position in the industry and as a lecturer it has enabled him to learn and experience a range of techniques, design methodologies and ways of working from a variety of areas and situations.

In 2014 he was offered a position at Dyson which gave him the opportunity to improve his skills in design, consumer research, prototyping, testing and design for manufacture which resulted in spending some time in Singapore preparing a product for manufacture.

He also held down a position at Unilever in the Global Technology Hub, which had a strong focus of mentoring junior designers, developing designs for mass production and putting together plans and strategies to meet Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan.

More recently Daniel has been lecturing Product Design (BA and BSC) at Nottingham Trent University (where he is an alumni) and also as a Visiting Lecturer at Chester University.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

