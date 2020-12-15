Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Support Mid Wales Tourism and Hospitality Businesses this Christmas

Online shoppers are being encouraged to consider buying a holiday, short break, visitor experience, craft items or food and drink products from Mid Wales tourism and hospitality businesses as Christmas presents this year.

The call comes from MWT Cymru, which represents more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses in Powys, Ceredigion and South Gwynedd. The company has created a new page on its Visit Mid Wales website – www.visitmidwales.co.uk/christmas – to promote gift ideas in the run up to Christmas.

Gift ideas range from animal, falconry and pottery experiences to rides on narrow gauge railways and a selection of Mid Wales craftware and food and drink products.

With some Mid Wales hotels closing temporarily due to new COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Wales, which begin at 6pm today (Friday), shoppers are being urged to go online to book a short break, holiday or visitor experience as a special gift to look forward to in 2021.

Val Hawkins, MWT Cymru’s chief executive, said:

“2020 has been a really challenging year and I would appeal to local people in Mid Wales and those living outside our region to continue to support our member businesses this Christmas,” she said.

“Traditionally, December is one of the busiest months for our businesses, many of whom offer exciting experiences and craftware which make great Christmas gifts. It’s also a great time to book new year breaks and holidays in Mid Wales.”

The new restrictions imposed in Wales stop pubs, restaurants and cafes from serving alcohol and they are unable to open to customers beyond 6pm. Businesses can offer a takeaway service after 6pm and, if they have an off-licence, can sell takeaway alcohol up until 10pm. Indoor visitor attractions must also close.

The Welsh Government will review these restrictions on December 17.

