Support from Blue Gem Wind Boosts Outdoor Learning in Pembrokeshire

The Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools partnership (PODS) has received a significant boost in the form of a £7,500 contribution from Blue Gem Wind.

The funding arrived at a pivotal time for the outdoor education initiative, enabling projects that connect learners with Pembrokeshire’s rich outdoor spaces, including its National Park.

One of the key focus areas to benefit from the funding was the development of bespoke learning resources for the Courage and Community – RNLI 200 Cymru exhibition, which is being hosted by Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre until June 2025.

The resources have been designed to engage learners with the vital work of the RNLI, whether they’re able to visit the exhibition or not. Put together by Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools to include a range of partners, including the Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, Darwin Science, RNLI, Pembrokeshire Marine SAC, the Field Studies Council (FSC) and Câr y Môr, they cover topics such as renewable energy, coastal wildlife and Pembrokeshire’s maritime heritage.

Bryony Rees, Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools Co-ordinator, said:

“This funding has enabled us to develop engaging learning resources that bring the work of the RNLI to life. By exploring Pembrokeshire’s coastal heritage and maritime communities, these materials provide meaningful learning opportunities for children in and beyond the classroom.”

The funding also supported a landmark outdoor learning experience for Year 8 pupils from Henry Tudor School in Pembroke, who took part in a hands-on programme at Newgale Beach. The visit explored topics such as climate change, recreation management, geology, and ‘art in the environment,’ using the stunning coastal setting as an open-air classroom. Delivered by PODS in collaboration with the National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, and local geologist Sid Howells, the sessions gave students a unique opportunity to connect with nature while deepening their understanding of these important themes.

As part of the programme, National Park staff trialled mobility equipment, enabling two students with additional mobility needs to fully experience the beach’s dynamic and challenging terrain.

David Jones, Stakeholder at Blue Gem Wind, said:

“We absolutely loved taking part in some of the Pembrokeshire Outdoor Schools activity days, particularly doing it in collaboration with other partners and bringing renewable energy to school children in the outdoors. Providing funding for this crucial project allows us the opportunity to support future activity and highlight the exciting careers renewable energy could provide for young people in Pembrokeshire.”

PODS is co-ordinated by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, and supported by a network of specialist organisations, teachers and local authority advisors. It aims to enable learners to benefit from high quality outdoor learning experiences, encouraging children to become fully engaged with and confident in their local environment.