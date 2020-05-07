Support for Welsh Food and Drink Manufacturers Launched

Food Innovation Wales has launched a tool kit of useful templates and links to support Welsh food and drink manufacturers during the COVID-19 outbreak. Developed in collaboration with the Food & Drink Wales Industry Board, the resource includes over 20 templates which companies can use including observation checklists, visitor and return to work questionnaires, change of use guidance, contingency planning and measures to take when restarting a factory following shutdown.

Professor David Lloyd, Food Innovation Wales and Food & Drink Wales Industry Board, said:

“The COVID-19 outbreak has put a great deal of pressure on the Welsh food and drink manufacturing industry. Whether businesses are experiencing significantly increased demands or have had to close their manufacturing facilities temporarily, our tool kit offers a range of resources which will support them through this time.”

Food Innovation Wales, backed by Welsh Government, is based at three food centres across Wales. The team of industry experts can support manufacturers of all sizes to navigate their way through a range of complex technical and commercial issues.

To use the Food Innovation Wales COVID-19 tool kit, visit:

www.foodinnovation.wales/toolkit

To contact Food Innovation Wales for support, please use the following contacts:

South Wales

ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre, Cardiff Metropolitan University:

David Lloyd: 07770 825069 / [email protected]

Mid Wales

Food Centre Wales, Ceredigion County Council, Llandysul:

Angela Sawyer: 07855 253296 / [email protected]

North Wales

Food Technology Centre, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai:

Paul Roberts: 07810 647432 / [email protected]