Supply Chain Opportunities to be Showcased at Tidal Energy Networking Event

Businesses across North Wales are invited to a networking event to learn about the supply chain opportunities linked to tidal energy development, Morlais.

Based in Ynys Môn, Morlais is a tidal energy scheme run by Menter Môn. The development will see tidal turbines deployed in the area, which have the potential to generate up to 240MW of low-carbon clean electricity.

Morlais has progressed significantly in recent years, and several companies are already lined up to deploy their devices from 2026 onwards. As a result, there will be an increased demand for supplies and services from businesses across the region to meet these opportunities.

Chloe Jones, Supply Chain Officer at Menter Môn, said:

“Our networking events are so important to share information about the opportunities that will be available once the developers have deployed their technology in the Morlais zone. Businesses may already know that there will be an additional demand for services such as engineering, manufacturing and logistics; however, there are additional services such as human resources, hospitality, food and drink, legal support, and more that people may not be aware of. “The events will provide an overview of the opportunities available, support with the procurement process and the chance to network with other businesses in the region. Although Morlais is based in Anglesey, the developers will need services from businesses across the region – so come along if you would like to know more.”

One of the developers who will be based at Morlais is Hydrowing. Originally from Cornwall, Hydrowing is now headquartered on Anglesey and has recently opened a new office in M-SParc, Gaerwen and workshop on the nearby industrial estate.

Their Commercial Manager, Osian Roberts, will attend some of these events and said:

“It's important to our ethos that we understand and work with the local supply-chain. We hope that by attending these events, we can speak directly with these people and share first-hand what services will be required in the future.”

Spaces at the events are limited, and businesses are asked to book a place as soon as possible. Six sessions are to be held, one in each local authority area in North Wales, and they run from the 14th of October to the 5th of December.

Click here to register – Business Wales Events Finder – Morlais Regional Networking