Suppliers Sought After for Feasibility Study of Smart Local Energy Systems in North Wales

Ambition North Wales are looking for an organisation to complete a feasibility study of smart local energy systems and strategic outline case, focussing on decentralised energy systems in order to meet Net Zero commitments within the following Local Authority Areas:
- Isle of Anglesey Local Authority Area
- Gwynedd Local Authority Area
- Denbighshire Local Authority Area
- Wrexham Local Authority Area
Business News Wales spoke with Elgan Roberts, Energy Project Manager at Ambition North Wales in more detail about the requirements of this feasibility study.