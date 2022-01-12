Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

Suppliers Sought After for Feasibility Study of Smart Local Energy Systems in North Wales

Ambition North Wales are looking for an organisation to complete a feasibility study of smart local energy systems and strategic outline case, focussing on decentralised energy systems in order to meet Net Zero commitments within the following Local Authority Areas:

  • Isle of Anglesey Local Authority Area
  • Gwynedd Local Authority Area
  • Denbighshire Local Authority Area
  • Wrexham Local Authority Area

Business News Wales spoke with Elgan Roberts, Energy Project Manager at Ambition North Wales in more detail about the requirements of this feasibility study.

