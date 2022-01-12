Suppliers Sought After for Feasibility Study of Smart Local Energy Systems in North Wales

Ambition North Wales are looking for an organisation to complete a feasibility study of smart local energy systems and strategic outline case, focussing on decentralised energy systems in order to meet Net Zero commitments within the following Local Authority Areas:

Isle of Anglesey Local Authority Area

Gwynedd Local Authority Area

Denbighshire Local Authority Area

Wrexham Local Authority Area

Business News Wales spoke with Elgan Roberts, Energy Project Manager at Ambition North Wales in more detail about the requirements of this feasibility study.