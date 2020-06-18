Summer Start on Mid Wales’ New £5m Luxury Holiday Park

Work on a multi-million pound project to convert a nine-hole golf course and driving range into a luxury holiday park in Mid Wales is expected to start within the next eight weeks.

Holiday home and lodge parks entrepreneur Trevor Bebb plans to complete the £5 million park, sited at the former Mid Wales Golf Centre near Caersws, in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to open in 2022.

The 28-acre development will create up to 40 jobs, together with many more during construction and is expected to generate around £700,000 a year for the local economy.

The park will comprise 100 caravan holiday homes, 25 holiday chalets and luxury facilities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness studio, gym, changing rooms and spa. There will also be a reception area and café, office and store and manager’s accommodation.

‘Pitching The Value’, an independent report, commissioned by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance (UKCCA) in 2019, revealed that visitors staying in owned caravan holiday homes spent, on average, £557 per visit, or £101 per day.

Based on those figures, if an owner makes 10 visits to their holiday home or chalet during the year, they will spend an average of £5,570 on local services. Mid Wales Leisure’s new development could generate nearly £700,000 a year for the local economy.

The development has been approved by Powys County Council following a 19-month planning process managed for Mid Wales Leisure by Stuart Thomas, a partner and head of planning at Berrys in Shrewsbury.

“We began consulting Powys County Council’s officers in 2018, before we submitted a planning application, and have taken their advice, answered all their questions and carried out various surveys of the site,” said Mr Bebb. “It has been a long, drawn out process, but we are delighted to have finally received planning permission. We now plan to spend the next six to eight weeks ensuring that everything is in place before starting work. “It’s an absolutely stunning site and we plan to incorporate the existing landscaping, which includes three pools and lots of trees, in our plans for the park.”

Mr Bebb’s family business, Mid Wales Leisure, comprises a group of three quality holiday home and lodge parks at Marton Pool, Marton, near Shrewsbury, Lake Vyrnwy, Llanwddyn and Leylands near Llanidloes.

He has been involved in the holiday park and leisure industry for nearly 50 years and is committed to supporting the local communities where his parks are located.