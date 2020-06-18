Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

Summer Start on Mid Wales’ New £5m Luxury Holiday Park

Home Page Hospitality & Tourism Mid Wales Original Content
SHARE
,

Work on a multi-million pound project to convert a nine-hole golf course and driving range into a luxury holiday park in Mid Wales is expected to start within the next eight weeks.

Holiday home and lodge parks entrepreneur Trevor Bebb plans to complete the £5 million park, sited at the former Mid Wales Golf Centre near Caersws, in two phases, with the first phase scheduled to open in 2022.

The 28-acre development will create up to 40 jobs, together with many more during construction and is expected to generate around £700,000 a year for the local economy.

The park will comprise 100 caravan holiday homes, 25 holiday chalets and luxury facilities including an indoor swimming pool, fitness studio, gym, changing rooms and spa. There will also be a reception area and café, office and store and manager’s accommodation.

Pitching The Value’, an independent report, commissioned by the UK Caravan and Camping Alliance (UKCCA) in 2019,  revealed that visitors staying in owned caravan holiday homes spent, on average, £557 per visit, or £101 per day.

Based on those figures, if an owner makes 10 visits to their holiday home or chalet during the year, they will spend an average of £5,570 on local services. Mid Wales Leisure’s new development could generate nearly £700,000 a year for the local economy.

The development has been approved by Powys County Council following a 19-month planning process managed for Mid Wales Leisure by Stuart Thomas, a partner and head of planning at Berrys in Shrewsbury.

“We began consulting Powys County Council’s officers in 2018, before we submitted a planning application, and have taken their advice, answered all their questions and carried out various surveys of the site,” said Mr Bebb.

“It has been a long, drawn out process, but we are delighted to have finally received planning permission. We now plan to spend the next six to eight weeks ensuring that everything is in place before starting work.

“It’s an absolutely stunning site and we plan to incorporate the existing landscaping, which includes three pools and lots of trees, in our plans for the park.”

Mr Bebb’s family business, Mid Wales Leisure, comprises a group of three quality holiday home and lodge parks at Marton Pool, Marton, near Shrewsbury, Lake Vyrnwy, Llanwddyn and Leylands near Llanidloes.

He has been involved in the holiday park and leisure industry for nearly 50 years and is committed to supporting the local communities where his parks are located.

“This development represents a significant investment in the important tourism industry in Powys and will make a positive contribution to the local community and economy,” said Mr Thomas.

“Berrys are delighted to have provided planning and architectural services for the Bebb family and to have secured planning permission for this prestigious leisure development.

“The leisure industry is an important part of the Mid Wales economy and it is great to see local money being invested in local projects. The development will bring new visitors to the area who will in turn spend their time and money in nearby towns and villages.

“The planning process was complex and lengthy, but we are delighted that Powys County Council has supported the scheme and granted planning permission.”

SHARE

Duncan Foulkes Public Relations Limited is a well established communications consultancy based in beautiful Mid Wales.

Incorporating public and media relations, the consultancy provides a range of services to businesses and organisations throughout Wales and the Marches.

A former newspaper journalist for 24 years, Duncan moved into PR in 1999 after editing the County Times & Express & Gazette newspapers – the main weekly titles in Mid Wales – for five years.

His main reason for leaving the newspaper industry was a desire for a new career challenge. His successful PR business predominantly focuses on companies based in Wales and Shropshire.

His motto is to keep things as simple as possible to avoid over-complicating what is a straightforward goal – to achieve media coverage for a client.

Duncan’s wide-ranging work entails media campaigns, researching and drafting press releases, media liaison, political lobbying, event management, organising photocalls, website content advice, social media and newsletters.

He has extensive PR experience of the food and drink, education and training, catering and hospitality, insurance and financial services, manufacturing, tourism, farming, property, fine art, lubricants and telematics sectors.

His contacts extend from local newspapers in Wales to the national print and broadcast media, trade publications and digital media.

Duncan Foulkes PR uses only the most creative photographers, ensuring that photography to support his work is of the highest quality.

He is passionate about issues relating to the countryside and enjoys fly fishing, watching sport and spending time with his family in his spare time.

Services provided:

Public Relations
Media Relations
Public Affairs
Copywriting
Crisis Communications
Event management
 

Related Articles

New Plans for Cardiff City Centre Development Revealed

‘City Deal’ for Cardiff is ‘Once in a Generation Opportunity’

Work Starts in Newport on the UK’s First Proton Beam Therapy Centre

 