Summer Retail Slump Sees Wales Record Lowest Footfall of Any UK Nation

Wales recorded the lowest footfall of any UK nation in August, prompting calls for support for the retail sector.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall decreased by 2.6% in August (YoY), down from 0.4% in July.

Shopping centre footfall decreased by 3.7% in August (YoY), down from 0.3% in July. Retail park footfall decreased by 2.7% in August (YoY), down from 1.9% in July.

In August, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 4.1% (YoY), down from -0.3% in July.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“August proved challenging for Welsh retailers, with shopper footfall declining across all retail destinations. Wales recorded the lowest footfall of any UK nation, falling by almost 3% compared to July. Cardiff was hit particularly hard, with a 4.1% drop in visitors despite a packed calendar of summer events and promotional campaigns. Indeed, it seems concert-going and experiences trumped visits to stores during the month. “These figures are especially concerning for high street retailers operating in discretionary categories, many of whom are already grappling with rising costs and fragile consumer confidence. With the Welsh Government actively reviewing the business rates system, it is vital that no store pays more. In today’s climate, any decision that adds to the cost burden on retail businesses will ultimately be felt by all of us whether as consumers or as stakeholders in the health of the Welsh economy. “Retailers are working hard to deliver vibrant, engaging shopping experiences, but they cannot shoulder the challenges alone. Policymakers must act decisively to support the sector and avoid compounding pressures that risk undermining its future.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: