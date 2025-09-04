Summer Retail Slump Sees Wales Record Lowest Footfall of Any UK Nation

Wales recorded the lowest footfall of any UK nation in August, prompting calls for support for the retail sector.
According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Welsh footfall decreased by 2.6% in August (YoY), down from 0.4% in July.
Shopping centre footfall decreased by 3.7% in August (YoY), down from 0.3% in July. Retail park footfall decreased by 2.7% in August (YoY), down from 1.9% in July.
In August, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 4.1% (YoY), down from -0.3% in July.
Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:
“August proved challenging for Welsh retailers, with shopper footfall declining across all retail destinations. Wales recorded the lowest footfall of any UK nation, falling by almost 3% compared to July. Cardiff was hit particularly hard, with a 4.1% drop in visitors despite a packed calendar of summer events and promotional campaigns. Indeed, it seems concert-going and experiences trumped visits to stores during the month.
“These figures are especially concerning for high street retailers operating in discretionary categories, many of whom are already grappling with rising costs and fragile consumer confidence. With the Welsh Government actively reviewing the business rates system, it is vital that no store pays more. In today’s climate, any decision that adds to the cost burden on retail businesses will ultimately be felt by all of us whether as consumers or as stakeholders in the health of the Welsh economy.
“Retailers are working hard to deliver vibrant, engaging shopping experiences, but they cannot shoulder the challenges alone. Policymakers must act decisively to support the sector and avoid compounding pressures that risk undermining its future.”
Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:
“August marked the end of the Wales’s hottest meteorological summer on record, but footfall in Wales cooled more sharply – down -2.6%, well below the UK average. And while the sun may have shone, there may be metaphorical storms ahead. Retailers continue to be asked to do more with less, even as the cost of delivering great service rises. But shoppers are out there, and they’re shopping around, which means opportunity is on the table. Growth is possible, but it demands boldness: investment, innovation, and a willingness to take calculated risks.
“For many, winning business hinges on service, which requires labour – and labour is more expensive than ever. The sector is resilient, but resilience alone won’t reignite momentum. To avoid flatlining or worse, we need a spark. Whether that comes from innovation, creativity, or external support/investment, one thing’s clear: retail still matters and it needs the right conditions to thrive.”