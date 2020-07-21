Students Make Their Way in Business Thanks to Programme

Students Make Their Way in Business Thanks to Programme

Students are making their way in business thanks to a well-connected college programme.

Learners on the Level 3 Business course at Coleg Cambria have been securing apprenticeships and jobs in key sectors.

Among those to pursue her dream career is Robyn Durham, who is currently studying for a Higher Apprenticeship with Airbus.

Based at Cambria’s £3.5m Business School in Northop, Robyn said the range of modules gave her the skills needed to apply for jobs in industry.

“The Level 3 qualification boosted my confidence in applying for jobs,” said Robyn. “The Recruitment and Selection module helped me when writing an effective CV and allowed me to practice my interviewee skills, which I felt helped in my apprenticeship interview. “In addition to this, the Finance module helped me to develop my money management skills, and I now understand the different types of investment, and the importance of managing credit. “Ultimately, I feel studying Business at Northop has helped me gain knowledge I will use in everyday life.

Those words were echoed by Stacey Adams, who had always enjoyed a keen interest in business and entrepreneurship.

She is now taking a degree in Business, also at Northop, having completed a Level 3 in Business Administration and a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Business.

“The course gave me a strong overarching knowledge in business and made me familiar with various models and theories,” said Stacey. “After achieving a triple-distinction I felt ready to go on to the new BSc Applied Business Management Degree that Coleg Cambria we’re offering alongside Swansea University. “The Diploma in business gave me a head start in the degree, and many of the topics I felt confident in completing as there are similar themes, so I could add to my existing knowledge. Even in the third year I was still using the skills and knowledge I learnt at Cambria.”

Earlier this year, the college revealed how its new-look Business Support Services qualification was meeting demand in the fields of administration and event management.

Suzanne Barnes, Deputy Director for Business, Business Support Services, Sport and Uniformed Public Services, said: