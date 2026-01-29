Students Help Shape University’s New Multi-Million-Pound STEM Building

Students from the University of South Wales (USW) have gained real‑world industry experience by contributing to the interior design of Calon, the university’s new multi‑million‑pound STEM facility currently under construction at its Treforest Campus.

As part of a three‑month live brief, second‑year students on the BA (Hons) Graphic Communication degree developed interior graphic concepts for a wide range of spaces within Calon, including areas focused on Engineering, Science, Digital Innovation, and the Built and Sustainable Environment.

The brief also included designs for the building’s Innovation Hub, specialist storyboards, identity walls, acoustic panels, and glass manifestation graphics to support wayfinding and safety.

Students presented their work in a professional pitch at the Cardiff offices of Stride Treglown, the architecture and design practice leading Calon’s interior design. The panel included USW academic staff and industry partners, giving students first-hand experience of client engagement, feedback sessions, and collaborative design development.

Lecturer Sarah Down said the project represents a significant milestone in embedding industry practice into the curriculum.

“The Calon project has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to engage with a live, real-world design brief, providing them with first-hand experience of professional design practice. Working closely with stakeholders has strengthened their confidence, presentation skills, and understanding of what the industry expects from graduate designers,” she said.

Stride Treglown Interior Architect Marié Nevin praised the quality and depth of the students’ work.

“It was inspiring to see such a diverse range of creative ideas, especially given the complexity of the briefs. These projects offered a rare chance for students to collaborate directly with clients and professionals, building meaningful exposure to industry processes. Their thoughtful approach to inclusive design and sustainability was particularly encouraging,” she said.

Miranda Thomas, USW Project Manager for Calon, said the collaboration builds on wider opportunities connected to the development.

“The Calon development has allowed students from various disciplines to test their skills in real-world scenarios. This project gives Graphic Communication students a genuine insight into industry expectations, strengthening the university’s commitment to challenge-based learning and preparing graduates to thrive in their chosen careers,” she said.

Among the students involved was 26‑year‑old Dorivaldo Butte, who said the experience has broadened his understanding of the profession.

“This project showed us how to approach real-world problems and find solutions that truly fit the brief. It reminds us that human interaction is still vital in an age of instant, AI-powered solutions. Most importantly, it gives us the experience we need to be ready for the industry’s challenges,” he said.

The Calon STEM building is set to become a flagship facility for USW and will provide state-of-the-art spaces for teaching, innovation, and industry collaboration. Selected designs from the project have the potential to be installed throughout the building once it opens.