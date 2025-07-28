Students Begin Summer Internship with Mentera and Farming Connect

Two students from Aberystwyth University have started their internship with Mentera for the summer.

Mentera said that although the application process was a challenging one, it paid off for Chloe and Llio. It said the placement would be “a unique opportunity” for the two to immerse themselves in the Welsh agriculture industry. They will also get to learn and gain valuable experience while working on one of Mentera’s key programmes, Farming Connect.

Dr Cennydd Owen Jones FHEA, Lecturer in Agricultural Grassland Management at Aberystwyth University, said:

“We are pleased to see two of our Agriculture students having this valuable opportunity over the summer months to work with Mentera. It’s a fantastic scheme that will enable Chloe and Llio to gain experience of working with the technical team, and an opportunity for them to see and put into practice their knowledge and skills that are developed at the university.”

Chloe and Llio will spend much of their time with the Farming Connect Technical Team, taking part in practical work on farms across Wales. This will be an opportunity for them to develop practical skills and gain a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the agricultural sector.

In addition to the on-farm work, their experience will include:

Attending agricultural events, which will provide them with a wider insight into the industry and an opportunity to network with professionals;

Support the work of the various Farming Connect teams, broadening their understanding of different aspects of the project;

Participate in Mentera’s meetings, learning about the company’s other programmes and the important work done across a range of sectors.

Llio said:

“I’m looking forward to working for Mentera on the Farming Connect programme over the summer, the exact opportunity I had hoped for. An amazing opportunity to learn while working.”

Chloe added:

“I’m learning more and more every day and looking forward to what’s to come in order to further develop my skills in the agricultural industry.”

Eirwen Williams, Director of Service Delivery at Mentera, said: