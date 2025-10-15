Student Race Team Clinches First-Ever Win at Snetterton

Students from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) are celebrating a landmark victory after the university’s student-led Sports 2000 Race Team secured its first outright win at Snetterton Circuit in a dramatic season finale.

The team gives Motorsport Engineering students hands-on experience in real-world race car design, data analysis, and trackside performance. Competing in the national Sports 2000 Championship, the project allows students to apply classroom theory directly to high-pressure, professional motorsport.

Guided by lecturer Tim Tudor, technicians, and Professor of Practice John Iley, a world-renowned motorsport engineer who also competes in one of the cars, students work alongside partners MCR Race Cars and Iley Design to design, develop, and run two MCR Sports Prototypes.

Heading into the final round at Snetterton, the team faced multiple challenges. After an engine failure in early testing, technician Mike Penny made a 580-mile round trip overnight to Swansea and back to collect and assemble a replacement engine. Students worked through the night to install and test it, finishing at 2am and by morning the car was ready to race.

Even when suspension failures struck car #40 for Tim Tudor both in qualifying and race one, the students maintained their resilience and dedication and rebuilt the car between sessions and overnight. Their persistence and teamwork turned adversity into triumph: on Sunday, driver Tim stormed from P4 to P3, setting up a spectacular finale.

In the final race, Tim delivered a flawless drive, rising from third to first to claim the team’s maiden victory in the championship. The performance earned him the Sports 2000 “Driver of the Day” award, recognising both his composure and the team’s determination under pressure.

“This was the ultimate test of teamwork, resilience, and engineering skill and the students have been rewarded with our first win which they have richly deserved this season” said Tim Tudor. “Our students didn’t just fix problems; they engineered and optimised the car. This win shows exactly what hands-on learning can achieve.”