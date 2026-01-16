Student-Led Bakery Creation Named Among UK’s Most Innovative Bakes

A student-led bakery creation has been named one of the most innovative products to hit shelves in 2025.

The list was compiled by British Baker, a leading online platform and magazine for the baking and confectionery sector.

The honour recognises an Irish Coffee Slice developed through a collaboration between Coleg Cambria, Bako and Wright’s, part of The Compleat Food Group.

The slice features a vanilla sponge layered with coffee caramel and topped with Irish liqueur cream.

Developed through the Bako Young Baker Initiative, the recipe was brought to life by apprentices Naomi Griffiths and Ella Muddiman from Iâl Bakery, based at the college's Hafod site in Wrexham.

The initiative challenged students to take festive product ideas from classroom concept to full commercial production, giving them hands-on experience of the industry at scale.

Ella said:

“To see our ideas move from the college bakery into large-scale production and then be sold nationwide was incredible. Visiting the factory and watching the first line come off production was such a proud moment. Having the freedom to be creative has been amazing.”

Naomi added:

“This project gave us real experience of new product development, from testing recipes to refining them for commercial production. Knowing people across the UK are enjoying something we created is incredibly rewarding, and to be part of this list of great and innovative bakes for 2025 is an added bonus.”

Since opening, the training bakery has grown into a busy community destination, attracting students, staff and members of the public with its artisan breads, sweet treats and seasonal specials.

Both bakers are currently studying for their Level 3 Diploma in Baking Proficiency and have already picked up major industry accolades. Naomi, from Mold, was named Rising Star at the Baking Industry Awards, while Ella, from Chester, received the Hugh Weeks Award for her dedication to supporting others in the sector.

Momentum built further when Coleg Cambria hosted the Wales Bakery Conference – which it is set to do again soon – welcoming leading figures from across the sector. Among them were representatives from Bako, who were impressed by the talent on show.

Alongside the award-winning Irish Coffee Slice, Naomi and Ella also developed a reimagined Black Forest Slice and a Festive Chicken, Brie and Cranberry Slice. A percentage of profits from the range will be reinvested into a fund supporting future young bakers.

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, said: