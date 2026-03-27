Student Events Team Delivers TEDxSwansea Event

The Level 5 Student Events Team from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has successfully planned and delivered a TEDxSwansea event at Swansea’s Dylan Thomas Centre.

TEDxSwansea returned with a theme of ‘A NEW Beginning’, delivering a programme of 12 talks focused on transformation, leadership, innovation, and global responsibility.

The event featured a line-up of speakers including Professor Terry Stevens, founder of UWTSD’s 30-year-old Tourism and Events Management programme. A multi-award-winning international tourism consultant and author, Professor Stevens has contributed to destination development in more than 55 countries worldwide.

Under the guidance of TEDxSwansea Curator Mark Davies and Tourism and Events lecturer Debbie Jenkins, students Caitlin Bollard, Tamara Crookes, Charlie, and Susie-May took full operational responsibility for the live event. From logistics and speaker liaison to marketing, audience experience and on-the-day production, students successfully applied academic theory within a high-profile, real-world environment.

Student organiser Caitlin Bollard said:

“I had the incredible opportunity to be part of running the TEDxSwansea event as part of my Live Events module at university, and what an inspiring experience it was. From helping manage and decorate the fringe spaces to meeting and greeting sponsors, every detail mattered. The day was full of powerful ideas and meaningful conversations, and it reinforced my passion for the Tourism and Events industry. I’m grateful for everything I learned and look forward to more opportunities like this.”

This experiential approach reflects UWTSD’s commitment to industry-led learning, equipping graduates with the confidence, agility and professional competence demanded by the modern tourism and events sector, the university said.

Debbie Jenkins said:

“Hosting a globally recognised platform such as TEDx provided students with hands-on event management experience, leadership and team coordination skills, exposure to entrepreneurial networks, direct engagement with business innovators and real-time problem solving in a live event environment.”

Mark Davies added:

“‘A NEW Beginning’ responded to a global appetite for growth, renewal, and purposeful leadership. The carefully curated speaker line-up explored stories of change, resilience and innovation, themes that strongly resonate with emerging generations preparing to shape the future.”

Throughout their studies, students’ progress through increasingly complex projects. At Level 4, they collaborate with Swansea Building Society Arena to deliver the Swansea House Party. At Level 5, they utilise the Dylan Thomas Events Centre in the SA1 Waterfront to conceptualise and execute their own live events. By Level 6, students are fully prepared to lead major projects such as the award-winning ITT Future You Wales Conference & Careers Expo.

Professor Gareth Davies, Dean of the university’s Institute of Management and Health, said:

“This event exemplifies the very best of applied learning at UWTSD. Our students have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, creativity, and leadership in delivering an event of real significance. Experiences like TEDxSwansea not only enhance their academic journey but ensure they graduate with the practical skills, confidence, and industry insight needed to thrive in a competitive global environment.”

The Level 5 students are now preparing for their final Live Event Project, a Masquerade Ball taking place at the Dylan Thomas Centre.