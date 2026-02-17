Stuart Thomas Appointed Head of Dispute Resolution at Gamlins Law

Gamlins Law has announced that Stuart Thomas will be rejoining the firm as Associate Director and Head of Dispute Resolution.

Stuart brings over 15 years of experience in litigation to the team. Having worked across North Wales, Cheshire, and Merseyside since 2007, he is known for his expertise as an advocate and litigator. Stuart particularly enjoys the technical challenges that litigation presents, and is dedicated to providing pragmatic, practical and bespoke legal solutions to his clients, the firm said.

Stuart initially trained at GHP Legal in Wrexham between 2007 and 2009 and went on to build a strong reputation across various local firms in the region before joining Gamlins Law in September 2021. During his time at Gamlins, he consistently demonstrated his strategic thinking and technical proficiency, which played a significant role in strengthening the firm’s litigation practice. it said.

Stuart’s most recent significant achievement is his role as a Senior Member/Chair of the Valuation Tribunal for England and Wales, where he handles Council Tax and Business Rate appeals. This position reflects his substantial experience in legal matters related to taxation, adding to his already impressive range of knowledge, the firm said.

Stuart’s areas of expertise include:

Boundary disputes

Co-habitation disputes

Contract disputes

Commercial disputes

Debt recovery

Inheritance Act claims

Commercial landlord and tenant disputes

Residential landlord and tenant disputes (England only)

Nuisance claims

Professional negligence

Property disputes

Probate and will disputes

His appointment further strengthens Gamlins Law’s ability to resolve legal disputes quickly and cost-effectively, offering clients both traditional legal expertise and alternative dispute resolution solutions, such as mediation, arbitration and negotiation, the firm said.