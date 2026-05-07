‘Struggling High Streets Need Urgent Welsh Government Attention’

The new Welsh Government must act quickly to support struggling high streets, the Welsh Retail Consortium says.

According to WRC-Sensormatic data, Wales footfall decreased by 13.8% in April (YoY), down from 1.6% in March.

Shopping centre footfall footfall decreased by 12.1% in April (YoY), down from 3.0% in March. Retail park footfall decreased by 12.0% in April (YoY), down from 0.8% in March. In April, footfall in Cardiff decreased by 11.1% (YoY), down from 0.1% in March.

Taking March and April together, compared with the same two months in 2025 to cancel out any impact of this year's early Easter, Welsh footfall decreased by 5.8%.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Footfall across Wales fell by 5.8% in March and April combined, compared with the same period in 2025, even after adjusting for the timing of Easter to ensure a like-for-like comparison. The figures point to a clear mood of caution among consumers, with fewer trips being made to retail destinations as households continue to feel the squeeze of higher living costs and weaker confidence. Even when seasonal distortions are smoothed out, the picture remains the same: a subdued and difficult start to the spring trading period for Welsh retail. “In the wake of the Senedd election, attention now turns to how quickly the new parliament can help turn things around for Wales’ struggling high streets. At the heart of that challenge is addressing the business rates system which is increasingly out of step with reality. With costs already under intense pressure, the burden on bricks-and-mortar stores continues to act as a major brake on recovery. “Retailers need the ability to survive, invest, and evolve – not simply absorb rising overheads. Easing the business rates burden would unlock vital capacity for investment in staff, store experience, and local communities, helping to breathe life back into town centres and restore the pull of the Welsh high street.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said: