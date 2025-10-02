Strong Visitor Spend Offsets Footfall Decline in Cardiff Hospitality Sector

Cardiff’s hospitality sector showed resilience in August, with visitors spending more per trip and key categories posting strong growth.

Despite a dip in overall footfall compared to the same time last year, new data from Beauclair shared by business improvement district FOR Cardiff reveals that although total hospitality sales in Cardiff were down for August (6.3% year-on-year), this was a stronger performance than the national benchmark of -6.6%.

The average revenue per customer rose by +3.8%, and average transaction value increased by +2.5%, showing that those who did visit the city centre spent more per visit.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director of FOR Cardiff, said:

“We’re seeing strong indications that Cardiff’s hospitality and retail mix is resilient, and that the visitor experience is landing well. The people who came were spending with purpose – whether that was dining, shopping, or self-care.”

Across specific sectors, August brought notable uplifts:

Fashion sales increased +30.1% year-on-year

Grocery spend jumped +72%, supporting local convenience and grab-and-go outlets

Health & Beauty spend rose +3.6%, continuing a steady upward trend

Tourism spend rose +74.2%, driven by city-breakers and gig-goers

Transport spend soared +414% year-to-date, likely linked to major event activity

August also saw several new hospitality businesses open their doors, strengthening Cardiff’s city centre food and drink offering; Spitfire BBQ opened on St Mary Street and Ludo, a new sports bar and live lounge, opened on High Street.

“These additions contribute to Cardiff’s growing reputation as a food-focused city centre, where independent and national brands continue to invest,” continued Carolyn.

The increase in health and beauty spending comes ahead of the City of Arcades Health & Beauty Fortnight, a FOR Cardiff campaign set to run across the city centre this autumn, highlighting offers, experiences and treatments in the city’s iconic arcades and beyond.

It also sets the stage for the opening of beauty brand Sephora, which will launch its new store in St David’s Dewi Sant shopping centre on Thursday, 23 October. Meanwhile, fashion brand Mango has also just opened.