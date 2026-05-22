‘Strong Public Backing’ for Energy Infrastructure Programme

New polling across Wales, England and Scotland shows strong public backing for the UK’s energy infrastructure programme, with clear priorities centred on jobs, climate change and economic strength, rather than visual appearance.

The results of the polling, undertaken by Early Studies and commissioned by a group of energy trade associations, suggest that visual impact, which is often cited as a leading objection, is in fact the lowest-ranked concern for the public, with just 11% of respondents selecting it as a main consideration for future energy needs.

This view is consistent across the political spectrum, from 12% of Labour and Conservative voters to 11% of Reform UK voters and 10% of both Liberal Democrat and Green Party voters, highlighting near unanimous national alignment.

Instead, the public is focused on the practical outcomes of energy infrastructure such as lower bills, secure livelihoods and a strong, growing economy.

Significantly larger portions of the public prioritise industrial competitiveness (39%), reducing air pollution (37%) and protecting existing jobs (25%).

The researchers said the study suggests that visual impact is not as high a priority as is often presented in planning debates, and the public is prepared to support infrastructure that drives growth and job creation even when there is a visual impact.

They added that it remains essential, however, for infrastructure developers to continue working with communities, particularly in areas where we are seeing cumulative impacts from development of multiple projects.

Alfred Malmros, co-founder of Early Studies, said:

“We’re encouraged by the results, which show strong public support for energy infrastructure focused on energy security, climate change, jobs and a competitive UK industry. These priorities far outweigh concerns about visual impact, and reinforce the importance of delivering the infrastructure needed to ensure we have a secure supply of electricity. Renewable energy is an infinite source which can’t be controlled by other countries, and is already lowering wholesale electricity costs. With all its economic and security benefits, it’s clear clean power is the future our public wants.”

Dhara Vyas, Chief Executive Officer of Energy UK, said:

“Modernisation and expansion of our infrastructure is essential to meet the needs of the current and future energy system and to ensure we can maximise the potential of our clean energy resources. The impact of new developments can understandably be a concern for those nearby – so mitigating these and ensuring local communities benefit remains important – but it’s positive to see that the public appreciate the wider picture and understand that benefits like energy security, greater competitiveness, jobs and lower bills depend on building new infrastructure.”

Clare Jackson, CEO of Hydrogen UK, said:

“These findings show that clean energy infrastructure is not an abstract debate for the UK public. We have a responsibility to protect skilled jobs, strengthen British industry, cut exposure to volatile international energy markets and deliver a low carbon transition that supports UK energy security. The British public understands those priorities, and we know hydrogen will play a key role. Businesses have the tools to deliver – but we need a clear and consistent policy framework from government to embed resilience into our clean energy ecosystem.”

Tom Greatrex, Nuclear Industry Association Chief Executive, added:

“This polling shows that the public backs clean power investment when it means energy security, lower bills and good skilled jobs. Nuclear provides all three. “As recent global crises have shown, Britain needs all the sovereign clean power it can get, which means backing new clean energy infrastructure and ensuring it is delivered at pace and at scale in a way that is proportionate and focused on outcomes. That means cutting unnecessary delays, giving investors confidence and getting projects built so families and businesses can benefit from reliable, homegrown clean power for decades to come.”

Tara Singh, CEO of RenewableUK, said: