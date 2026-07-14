Strong Links With University Help Secure Royal Mint Cyber Jobs for Career Changers

Two students have secured jobs at the Royal Mint before completing their university courses.

Ross Wills and Connor Jones have just completed their cyber security degrees and gained first-class honours from the University of South Wales (USW) and have now become cyber security engineers.

For Ross, from Pencoed, near Bridgend, the move into education and the Royal Mint role came after a challenging few years.

“After school I went to work in care for about 10 years, with young adults with learning difficulties and autism,” he said. “Then my twin brother was paralysed in an accident, so I became one of his carers. Unfortunately, I was then diagnosed with cancer and had to give up caring for my brother, and then it came back a second time, and I was successfully treated. “I then went travelling for six months to clear my head and think about my future. It was while I was in South East Asia that I decided cyber security was the path I wanted to pursue. I'd had an interest in it since my teenage years, but it was that trip that gave me the clarity to properly commit to it as a career when I got home. “I got onto the computer security foundation course at USW when I was 28, and then carried on to do the degree in cyber security.”

Connor's route to USW and the Mint took him in a slightly different direction, but with a number of other challenges involved after completing his A-levels.

“At that time I'd had offers from USW to do a games development degree, but I ended up having back surgery a few times, so every time I was due to start I didn't follow up on it,” said Connor, who's from Caldicot. “I then started working in Asda, first as a team lead and then, for my final four or five years, I was a manager across Cardiff, Bristol, and Somerset. It was long hours and I was away from my partner and children a lot. “But I'd always wanted to go to university, and, when I saw several cyber incidents affecting the stores, I realised I'd like to learn more about it. “And for me, USW was a perfect fit I was looking for as it offered a very practical type of learning, rather than being exam based.”

Connor has also had an extra reason to celebrate this year, having been awarded at his graduation the British Computer Society, The Chartered Institute for IT Prize for Outstanding Performance.

His experience mirrored that of many, including Ross, who have completed USW award-winning cyber courses – with students praising the hands-on learning, access to the university's specialist facilities, such as its Security Operations Centre; group-based projects and broad exposure to cyber topics; and working directly with external companies on projects.

This curriculum – which mixes strong practical skills and broad technical skills – has been a key reason why Connor and Ross have been able to secure their roles at the Mint.

And, according to Emma Montgomery Grimes, the Royal Mint's Cyber Security Manager, it's not just the practical training on offer at USW that gives its students a headstart, but also the softer skills that they learn.

Emma understands the programme from first-hand experience, having graduated from USW in 2022 after completing the cyber security course. Studying as a mature student gave her a strong appreciation of the course content, teaching style, and the calibre of its students.

Emma Montgomery Grimes said:

“We explored multiple recruitment routes before finding the right candidates for these engineering roles. “Drawing on my connections with USW, I approached Rachael Medhurst, Senior Lecturer in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security, to identify whether there were suitable candidates for the roles. “Ross and Connor both proved to be outstanding candidates. Although they had not yet graduated, they brought the skills, capability and potential needed to deliver in the roles from the outset. “We don't expect candidates to arrive fully formed, but students coming off this course already demonstrate the foundations, mindset, and experience needed to make an immediate impact.”

Sharan Johnstone, who is Director of USW's Academic Centre of Excellence and Head of Subject for Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, said she is delighted that Ross and Connor scored top marks in their degrees, and the face they secured roles before they had finished their courses.

Sharan said: