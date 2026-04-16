Strong Cyber Foundations Are Becoming a Competitive Advantage

For most organisations, the data that underpins their operations – customer records, financial transactions, service platforms – is the most tangible asset and central to how the business functions. While hardware and infrastructure can be replaced, the disruption caused by losing access to critical data can be far more significant. Protecting that data, and the services it enables, has therefore become a priority across sectors.

The threat landscape continues to evolve, large-scale malware attacks and botnets attract headlines, but the most common entry points remain relatively simple. Phishing emails, targeted social engineering and compromised accounts are frequently the trigger for ransomware or wider infiltration. In many cases, it is not a highly sophisticated breach that causes the damage, but a single interaction that opens the door.

At Elevate, we approach this from two connected angles. We are the infrastructure provider behind Cardiff’s hypercity network – 170 kilometres of new full fibre infrastructure installed across large parts of the city following a tender process with Cardiff Council. The network gives Cardiff its own independent, state-of-the-art fibre system capable of delivering speeds of up to 10Gbps. For smaller businesses, it offers an alternative to ageing copper connections or costly leased lines. For larger organisations, it provides additional resilience and independence from legacy operators.

However, improved connectivity must be matched by improved security. Faster, more capable infrastructure increases the volume and speed at which data flows through an organisation. That makes cybersecurity inseparable from connectivity decisions. A strong network creates opportunity, but it also requires robust controls to ensure that opportunity is not undermined.

When we work with customers, we encourage them to treat cybersecurity as a structured journey. It begins with understanding where risks genuinely lie – across people, processes and technology – and identifying which vulnerabilities need addressing first. Not every organisation has dedicated security teams in-house, many SMEs are balancing limited time and resources, so proportionate and prioritised action is essential. There is no single solution that can protect from every kind of attack, cybersecurity is best achieved in layers of well integrated solutions, which are tailored for the specific environment and supported by a trusted specialist partner.

We are also seeing increased scrutiny across supply chains. Threat actors are not only targeting individual businesses but also software maintainers and service providers in order to reach multiple organisations indirectly. That means diligence must extend beyond your own systems. Who maintains the technology you rely on? How resilient are they? These questions are becoming more common in procurement processes.

Certification frameworks provide a practical route forward. Cyber Essentials offers a strong starting point for SMEs, encouraging honest self-assessment of core controls, with Cyber Essentials Plus adding audited verification. Beyond that, ISO standards and other recognised frameworks provide further assurance. The value lies not in the badge alone, but in the consistency and visibility of the controls behind it.

Increasingly cyber maturity is influencing commercial outcomes, buyers want reassurance that suppliers will not introduce operational risk. Being able to provide clear, well-organised credentials shortens due diligence cycles and strengthens trust. What was once a technical consideration is becoming a differentiator.

SMEs should not assume they are at a disadvantage. In many cases, they have fewer legacy systems to manage and can adopt modern, cloud-first approaches more rapidly. If a business can demonstrate clear oversight of infrastructure, and evidence that critical vulnerabilities are addressed quickly and consistently, that agility can be an advantage over larger competitors carrying historic complexity.

Leadership plays a central role in this – cybersecurity must be sponsored from the top and embedded into culture. Education and awareness are just as important as technical controls, particularly as social engineering becomes more prevalent. A pragmatic approach is also necessary, alerts and vulnerabilities are constant, therefore prioritisation ensures effort is focused where it will have the greatest impact.

As connectivity across Cardiff improves through initiatives such as the hypercity network, the opportunity for businesses to operate more digitally increases. The organisations that pair that connectivity with strong, demonstrable cyber foundations will be better placed not only to protect their operations, but to compete.

Cybersecurity is no longer simply about defence. Done properly, it supports credibility, accelerates procurement and builds confidence in the markets businesses want to enter. In that sense, it is not just a safeguard – it is a strategic asset.