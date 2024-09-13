Street Food Saturdays Initiative Launched in Pontypool

Pontypool Market is kicking off a series featuring pop-up food stalls.

The first will be The Towpath Inn, from Gilwern, near Abergavenny, who will be serving slices of pepperoni, porcini and chive, cheese, and nduja pizza between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday 14 September.

They will be followed by The Queen Pepiada, who will be serving Venezuelan food on Saturday 21 September; Cardiff Market’s Dirty Gnocchi on Saturday 28 September; Mex Co on Saturday 12 October, and plans for Crackwlin, Pwdin and the Beefy Boys in November.

Visitors to the market this Saturday will also get the chance to see live bands Huw James and Forsaken who will be performing between 11am and 2pm.

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills & Regeneration said:

“By supporting local food vendors, we’re not only celebrating the wide variety of exciting cuisine on offer, but we’re also helping to support local food producers and suppliers. “We hope people will come and enjoy the food on offer during our Street Food Saturday events and that they will lead to new exciting food stall holders in the market soon.”

The Street Food Saturdays are part of the Town Centre events initiatives which has received £50,000 in 2024/25 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.