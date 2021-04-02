Street Food Circus Announces Woodland ‘Feastival’ by the Sea

Street Food Circus is planning a new woodland dining experience for spring 2021.

Forest Feastival will be an outdoor food court under canvas, pitched in the woodlands of the Merthyr Mawr Estate. Visitors will be able to spend the day walking the Glamorgan heritage coastline and explore Big Dipper, Wales’ largest sand dune, then join the Circus for the best street food trucks and chefs from around Wales and beyond.

Subject to Covid-19 regulations lifting, Forest Feastival will run through April and May.

As well as the regular roster of street food vendors, there will be a weekly Fire Kitchen with guest chefs popping up to cook one-off menus over open flames.

Local street food favourites on the line-up include Brother Thai, Dusty’s pizza, Feast Pembrokeshire, That Street Food and Rock n Scallop. Guest chefs will be announced weekly and include some of the best-known names in Wales.

Forest Feastival – Pre-Register from Something Creatives on Vimeo.

As with all events this year, safety is central to the Street Food Circus setup. The event will be in the open air, has plenty of space for social distancing, and will also offer table service and contactless ordering and payment for food and drinks.

Street Food Circus ringmaster Matt the Hat, explained:

“After the success of trialing a table service street food experience at the Welsh Street Food Awards last Summer we’re returning this spring with a trailblazing hospitality experience at a new location that we think is our best find yet. Imagine all the colour and vibrancy of street food circus but set in a magical woodland, by a castle, near the sea.” “After months of lockdown and the longest winter in history we’re ready to get outdoors, take walks by the sea, climb the dunes and enjoy the healing aspects of nature. You’ll be able to do all that at Merthyr Mawr and combine your day out with a visit to Forest Feastival – we’re creating something extraordinary for you to enjoy,” he said.

Once Covid-19 restrictions permit, Forest Feastival will run across weekends in April and May Friday (12:00-21:00), Saturday (12:00-21:30), Sunday (12:00-21:30) and Bank Holidays (12:00-21:30). The Merthyr Mawr site is around 30 minutes drive from Cardiff and Swansea. All tables will need to be prebooked at £2.50 per adult (no charge for children).

Pre-registration for tickets is now open via www.forestfeastival.com

The Merthyr Mawr Warren National Nature Reserve is home to the highest dune in Wales, known as the Big Dipper. It is a haven for wildlife – sand has settled on top of the ancient limestone cliffs creating a special habitat for insects, fungi and plants – and there are also grasslands, saltmarsh, beach and woods within the reserve.

Location: The Feastival site is a three minute walk from Candleston Car Park, Merthyr Mawr Estate, Bridgend.