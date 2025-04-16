Streaming Giant’s Welsh Productions Contribute More than £200m to the Economy

Netflix productions in Wales have contributed more than £200 million to the economy since 2020.

Wales has become one of Netflix’s key production hubs, and has been the filming location for shows such as Sex Education, The Crown and The Witcher. In a new report, Netflix and Creative Wales have revealed the significant economic boost provided by productions in Wales.

The figure includes the upcoming film HAVOC, the biggest feature film ever shot entirely in Wales. HAVOC, filmed entirely in locations in Wales and directed by Welsh director Gareth Evans, follows a deal gone wrong and a bruised detective having to fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son.

The report shows how Netflix productions in Wales have contributed more than £200 million to the UK economy since 2020 and have also supported more than 500 businesses from Wales in that time.

Productions have supported a wide range of personnel, skills, services and infrastructure. For every £1 spent by Netflix in Wales:

58p is spent in TV and film sectors

7p is spent in rental and leasing

5p is spent in the creative arts sector

5p is spent in the creative arts sector 3p is spent in food and hospitality

27p is spent across other sectors of the economy.

Beyond direct spending, Netflix productions have also created an effect which benefits businesses that supply goods and services to the industry, says the report. For every £1 spent by Netflix in Wales, an additional 80p is generated in spending across the supply chain.

Netflix has also created significant opportunities for young Welsh talent to gain hands-on experience in the industry. The production of Sex Education, supported by the Welsh Government through Creative Wales, created more than 60 trainee and apprenticeship roles, many of which have led to full-time positions.

In addition to this, Netflix and the National Youth Theatre’s ‘IGNITE Your Creativity’ programme has helped more than 350 young people in workshops held across Newport, Cardiff, Port Talbot, Torfaen and Bridgend, designed to build their confidence and networks ahead of a career in creative industries.

HAVOC will also feature Welsh-language subtitles. Ryan Reynolds hits The Adam Project and Red Notice both featured Welsh language subtitles, while in 2023, Netflix licensed Dal Y Mellt, the first Welsh language series on the service.

Anna Mallet, Vice President of Production, UK, Netflix, said:

“From Sex Education to The Crown, and now to HAVOC, some of our most beloved titles were filmed or produced in Wales. Blessed with incredible creative talent and beautiful natural landscapes, Wales is an amazing place to make entertainment, so Netflix is delighted that our Welsh productions can continue to create such enduring cultural and economic opportunities.”

Jack Sargeant, the Welsh Government's Culture Minister, said:

“We are immensely proud of our Welsh creative industries, which employ more than 35,000 talented individuals, and the world-class infrastructure we have in place for film and TV productions. Welcoming high-profile Netflix productions to Wales, as this report demonstrates, has delivered significant economic and reputational benefits. Our support, through Creative Wales, of productions like Sex Education and HAVOC has secured invaluable further training opportunities for the sector.”

Joedi Langley, Interim Head of Creative Wales, said:

“Creative Wales is proud to be working closely with Netflix to help bring major productions to Wales. These collaborations create jobs, training opportunities and major spend within our economy and are a global platform to showcase everything we offer as a nation. We look forward to working in partnership with Netflix for many years to come to help Wales realise its full potential as a filming destination for major local and international productions.”

Gareth Evans, director of HAVOC, said: