Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism in Gwynedd and Eryri Launched

The Gwynedd and Eryri Plan 2035 – the Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism in the Gwynedd and Eryri (Snowdonia) area – has been launched.

This will be the new joint strategic plan which will help the area to support sustainable tourism into the future.

The Plan is the product of more than six years of consultation, engagement and discussion work as Cyngor Gwynedd and Eryri National Park Authority come together with other partners to develop a new vision and principles to support the visitor economy in the area.

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said:

“Seeing the launch of this Strategic Plan is a very important step for the area as we move forward to develop sustainable tourism. “We recognise the importance of the visitor economy in Gwynedd and Eryri, but we are also keen to ensure that the area and its special qualities are safeguarded and protected – so that what is so unique here is protected today and for future generations. “Through the Plan, we hope to create a tourism economy which will benefit the people, environment, language and culture of Gwynedd and Eryri.”

The Strategic Plan recognises three principles for ensuring future sustainability:

Celebrate, respect and protect our communities, language, culture and heritage; Maintaining and respecting our environment; Ensuring that the communities of Gwynedd and Eryri have more advantage than disadvantage.

Working together in partnership is essential to bring these strategic objectives within the plan alive.

Emyr Williams, Chief executive of the Eryri National Park Authority, said:

“We cannot make this Strategic Plan a reality without working with our partners. “The Park Authority is pleased to be working with Cyngor Gwynedd on developing this Strategic Plan in an open and equitable partnership. “The next phase will include setting up the Gwynedd and Eryri Partnership 2035 which will give the sector stakeholders a voice in developing the Action Plan and measuring the impact of the Visiting Economy on our area.”

During the event, it was announced that a fund will soon be launched which will promote the principles among Gwynedd’s tourism associations, businesses and communities. Activities which have already started in the area in question were also outlined.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Deputy Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd, said:

“This is a time of new priorities and action, and we are proud to announce a new fund today which will support this. “As we launch the Strategic Plan and announce the new fund, it’s important to note that a lot of activity has already happened. For instance, the Arosfan pilot scheme to create a network of sites for motorhomes in the area; and the Eryri and Gwynedd Ambassador schemes which aims to equip the local people with information about their unique areas. “We will continue to drive our vision forward by working in partnership with all stakeholders in the sector and by targeting funding opportunities for the Welsh and UK governments.”

Councillor Nigel Smith, Conwy County Borough Council Cabinet Member for a Sustainable Economy said:

“We’re excited to see the launch of the Gwynedd and Eryri Sustainable Visitor Strategy 2035 and have adopted many of the principles and objectives in our own Destination Management Plan. “We recognise the importance of supporting our community and tourism businesses, whilst simultaneously balancing the needs of local residents and visitors. This will allow us to play a role in ensuring we have a buoyant and sustainable visitor economy. “In future, we hope to become an official partner of the Gwynedd and Eryri Sustainable Visitor Strategy 2035, once we have carried out some further consultation with local Conwy businesses.”

Professor Terry Stevens, an expert in the field of sustainable tourism, added: