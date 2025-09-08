Strata Florida Trust Secures Heritage Grant to Repair Historic Farmhouse

Strata Florida Trust has been awarded more than £120,000 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund for interim repair works to the Grade II* listed Mynachlog Fawr farmhouse.

The repairs, which will start in November, include rebuilding a section of the rear wall and internal propping of the entire building. Works to conserve the house contents and a community consultation on the future use of the historic building will also be undertaken.

Originally built as a gentry house in the 16th century using stones from the refectory of the adjacent Strata Florida Abbey on the outskirts of Pontrhydfendigaid, near Tregaron, the house was rebuilt as a mansion between 1670-1680.

The £122,151 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant is further enhanced by £5,000 donated by the King’s Foundation; £1,900 from the Sacred Landscape of Medieval Monasteries Research Project and £1,118 from a community crowdfunding campaign.

In addition to the building repair works, the project includes the removal and cataloguing of the remaining contents of the farmhouse and specialist conservation of the iconic painting ‘Choice of Youth’, which depicts the devil .

The local community will also be asked for ideas about the future use of the farmhouse after its full restoration.

Strata Florida Trust, an independent charity established in 2006, purchased the Mynachlog Fawr in 2016. To date, it has restored three farm buildings as part of its vision of creating the Strata Florida Centre as a place to experience and celebrate the rich variety of Welsh heritage, history and culture.

Mick Taylor, trust chair, said: