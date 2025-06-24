Storage Giant Bolsters Senior Team with Key Appointments

Newport-headquartered self-storage operator Storage Giant, the largest independent storage company in the UK, has strengthened its management team with two senior appointments.

Simon Harris joins the award-winning storage business to lead financial management matters as Financial Controller, and Rhys Roberts steps into Regional Manager for sites in Wales and the West Midlands.

Simon Harris joins Storage Giant from Tiny Rebel, where he was the lead Financial Accountant. At Storage Giant, Simon will take on all financial matters and report directly to the Founder and Managing Director. His appointment will strengthen the finance team’s long-term planning and strategy, taking on responsibility for company-wide financial matters while providing leadership to the wider finance team.

Joining Simon in a senior role is Rhys Roberts. Having joined Storage Giant in 2019 at the Cardiff store, Rhys has been promoted to Regional Manager and will take on leadership duties across England and Wales. Rhys’s promotion represents Storage Giant’s aim to support long-term career growth, providing development opportunities for team members.

Simon Williams, Founder and Managing Director of Storage Giant, said:

“We are delighted to welcome these senior team members to new roles across leadership and financial management, supporting the wider team to bring our ongoing growth strategy to life. “We recently announced expansions into the North West and North Wales, and the more the company grows, the more we see the need to empower teams to drive business development and growth across our regions. “The storage sector continues to thrive in the UK despite economic challenges, and we are driven to continue offering low-cost, high-quality storage to customers across the UK.”

The appointment announcements come during a period of strong growth for the Newport-based self-storage company, which reported an 9.3% increase in turnover 2023-24 compared to the previous year. Storage Giant also recently shared plans for expansion further north for 2025