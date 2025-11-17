Storage Firm Opens New Aberystwyth Site with Promise to Back Local Causes

A self-storage firm has pledged to support the community after opening its new site in Aberystwyth.

Denbigh-based Lock Stock, the UK’s largest container-based storage company, has opened a new 1.2-acre facility in the heart of the town at the rear of the town’s Lidl store on the busy Rheidol Retail Park.

It will have more than 100 units in a range of sizes from 10-foot long 640 cubic foot boxes, 20-footers and 10 giant 40-footers each with 2,560 cubic feet of space.

The site will feature solar-powered security lighting and the ground is paved with recycled road materials from a highway resurfacing project at Corris.

The site will be run by Lock Stock Regional Manager for North West and West Wales Lee Hanson. He said:

“We’re breaking new ground with our move into Ceredigion and Aberystwyth is an ideal site for us. “This is a university town and there’s a definite need for storage here with a large student population and plenty of small businesses and we’re right next door to a train station. “We find that our units are very popular with tradesmen who find it cheaper to use one of our units than to buy or rent storage space as they can easily call in at the start of the working day to pick up the materials they need and there is 24/7 access to the units which are secure and protected by fencing and lighting. “They’re also ideal for students who may need short-term storage, particularly at the end of the university year in the summer and before they return to college in the autumn.”

Operations Manager Mike Trow said:

“We’re delighted to continue our expansion with our first storage park in Ceredigion where our specialist team have been hard at work to get it open. “Aberystwyth is a regional hub for this part of West Wales with its university, a major hospital and a strong commercial tradition and we believe our flexible and affordable storage is a perfect fit. “Our new site here reflects our focus on simplicity and flexibility with no minimum rental period and no notice required to vacate while customers only pay for the time they use the unit. “Our online booking system makes storing with us quicker and easier than ever while new customers can sign up and move in within a few minutes.”

Mike added:

“At Lock Stock we like to be involved in the communities where we operate by sponsoring local sports teams and partnering with schools, charities and community groups to make a positive difference. “We’ll be supporting the local community in Aberystwyth as well because it’s all part of our commitment to giving back and being more than just a storage provider.”

Lock Stock estimates that 70 per cent of its customers are private individuals – house movers, students or those storing treasured belongings – while around 30 per cent are small businesses storing tools, equipment, and stock.

Lock Stock was founded in in 2000, the firm operates sites across Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire, Shropshire and Herefordshire and under its expansion plans will have 38 sites across the UK by 2026.