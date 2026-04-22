Storage Firm Lands Key Role in Euro U19 Tournament

Lock Stock Self Storage has been named official storage parter for the UEFA Euro Under 19 tournament.

The company will see its branding showcased to millions worldwide as Europe’s brightest and best you footballers compete across four venues, Central Park in Denbigh, Bangor City Stadium, the Oval in Caernarfon, and Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

The tournament runs from June 28 to July 11 and promises glimpses of the game’s next generation.

Wales was selected to host the prestigious competition during the 150th anniversary year of the Football Association of Wales. As well as Wales as the host country, it will also feature teams from Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Spain and Ukraine.

As the main title sponsors of the Ardal Northern Leagues, Lock Stock has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into Welsh football over the past two decades from grassroots to the elite level of the game.

The long-serving Chairman of Denbigh Town, who play at Central Park, is Shon Powell, who co-founded Lock Stock with his brother, Nick, in 2000.

The company has grown from a single site in Denbigh and is now the biggest container storage company in the UK, with 35 locations in North Wales, the North West and Shropshire, including in Denbigh, Wrexham, Caernarfon and Bangor.

Shon said:

“As proud backers of the game in Wales we’re absolutely thrilled to become an official partner of the biggest footballing tournament to come to North Wales. “This is an extremely proud moment for us at Lock Stock. To have gone from a single unit here in Denbigh to partnering with UEFA, the FAW and the next generation of global superstars is something we’re incredibly proud of and showcases the hard work of the team over several years. “Lock Stock has been there from the start of the tournament’s progress, working with the FAW to transform Central Park for not only the competition but for generations to come, and now to officially be a part of it is really exciting. “We can’t wait for the games across the region, and hope to see as many people as possible filling up all four grounds and making this an event remembered for years to come. “

Nick added:

“It’s fantastic to see the tournament coming to North Wales and to be involved in supporting such a high profile event. To have games taking place in our home town makes it even more special and we’re proud to play a part in showcasing the region to a global audience.”

FAW Chief Executive Noel Mooney said: