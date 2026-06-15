Steve Hughson ‘Proud and Humbled’ to Be Awarded MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

A Mid Wales-based farming, tourism and events leader says he feels “proud and humbled” to have been awarded an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours list.

Steve Hughson, from Newbridge-on-Wye, has become a Member of the Order of the British Empire for his service to agriculture, tourism and events in Wales.

His distinguished career has spanned policing, rural affairs, major events, tourism, youth development and volunteering across Wales.

“I am very proud and humbled to receive this huge honour which is a tribute not only to me but also to all the people I have worked with over the years in agriculture, tourism and events,” he said.

“When I was chief executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS), I always checked the honours list to see if anybody from the field of agriculture in Wales had been recognised, so that we could celebrate their achievement. To now be honoured myself and by the King is the icing on the cake. “Through my previous roles with the police and Royal Welsh Show, I have had close contact with the Royal family, for whom I have the utmost admiration. I am very grateful to the person who nominated me for this honour, as I know from personal experience the huge amount of work involved in the nomination process. “All my roles have been quite demanding and my family – my wife Andrea and two children – have stood by me throughout. This honour is a testament to their support.”

Born in Builth Wells and raised on the family beef and sheep farm, Mr Hughson attended the town's grammar school before joining the Metropolitan Police in London in 1983.

He returned home to Wales in 1992, transferring to Dyfed Powys Police and, after 30 years' police service, retired as chief superintendent and head of territorial policing.

Within his senior leadership roles, he became strategic firearms and public order commander and a nationally accredited hostage and crisis negotiator and co-ordinator, receiving commendations from judges and chief constables for complex investigations and outstanding policing.

Recognising his leadership qualities, the RWAS recruited Mr Hughson as chief executive, a role in which he helped to revitalise, modernise and enhance the society's financial stability and engage with Welsh Government and key external partners.

Recognising the strong link between events and tourism, he has chaired Mid Wales Tourism Forum for 10 years and sits on the Welsh Government Visitor Economy Forum, which he represents on the Regional Skills Partnership Board.

During the Covid pandemic, he became a voice for tourism and events during weekly meetings with Welsh Government and was appointed chair of the newly created Event Wales Industry Advisory Group, working closely with the government's major events team.

Mr Hughson also served for two, four-year terms on the Welsh Government's Agricultural Advisory Panel and his keen interest in the development of young people led to his election as chair of Wales Young Farmers Clubs board of trustees in 2024.

He has volunteered as Nantmel Show outdoor secretary for more than 15 years, is an active supporter of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team and member of both Builth and District Running Club and the Old Stagers drama production group, comprising ex-YFC members.

No stranger to awards, Mr Hughson has received the RWAS gold medal and honorary life vice presidency, which was presented by The Princess Royal, an RWAS Council of Awards Fellowship and a Farmers Union of Wales lifetime achievement award.