Steelworker Launches Business with UKSE Support

Steelworker Liam Todd has his designs on a career outside the industry – selling bespoke teamwear to sports teams.

Liam, who is leaving the Port Talbot works after taking redundancy, has established Todd10Sports with the aid of a £7,500 Regeneration Loan from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE.

His Swansea-based firm is supplying kits and teamwear to soccer and rugby clubs in the area at, he says, much lower costs than other larger providers.

He says the concept is catching on because he allows the clients to create their own bespoke style.

“The tell me the colour scheme and I give them templates and they work on these to choose the look they like best, and basically design it themselves. They can add sponsors’ logos and anything else as they wish,” he added. “I can supply playing kits and all the other teamwear that clubs these days have. This helps the clubs to build their brand and attract support from sponsors and to promote the club in a professional way.”

Liam, a keen footballer himself, is aiming in the future to expand into other sports, and is confident there will be high demand for his service. While he likes to deal directly with his clients and take a personal approach to understand their needs, he is also building a website to take orders. He is using the Regeneration Loan to finance this.

“The support from UKSE will help me set up my website and purchase equipment and has been very timely,” he said.

Michelle Noble, Regional Executive with UKSE, said the organisation was delighted to have been able to provide the Regeneration Loan to support the new business.