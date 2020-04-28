Steel Structures About to Rise on Swansea Arena Site

Work is about to start on significant structures at the £135m Swansea arena regeneration project.

Steel frames due to go up over the coming weeks will form the skeleton of the arena and associated buildings on the Swansea Central Phase One site.

Hundreds of tons of steel will emerge above the site’s safety hoardings and will reach a height of 24m.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“Work on the arena site has continued during the recent period of restrictions, in line with UK and Welsh Government guidance which allows construction to continue. “In the coming weeks steel work will emerge and this will be a highly visible indication of the progress being made with the scheme and that something special is emerging from this site. “This transformational regeneration project is key to delivering a 21st Century Swansea, which we will all be able to enjoy when the crisis is over. “It’s hugely encouraging to see firms from Wales and elsewhere benefiting from the investment. I am grateful them for their continuing efforts in Swansea. “We have been assured they will be working carefully on the site at this time, in line with Government guidance.”

The work is all part of the £135m Swansea Central Phase One transformation scheme which includes new parkland, almost 1,000 parking spaces, homes and commercial units. It is all due to open in the second half of next year.

South Wales firms on site right now include Evan Pritchard groundwork specialists, Premier Groundworks Solutions, concrete specialist Thames Valley Construction, Bond Demolition, Rowecord Scaffolding, Site Electrical Services, Procomm Temporary Accommodation, Proctor Fencing, Quantum Geotechnic and Thrive Women’s Aid Cleaning Services.

Hundreds of Welsh businesses have attended meet-the-buyer events in recent months as main contractor Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd (BGCL) worked hard to embrace regional specialists.

The steel frame contract, awarded by BGCL to a Scottish based sub-contractor two months ago after a competitive tender process, will see expert personnel work to strict coronavirus guidelines.

Welsh Government guidance allows construction work to continue as long as personnel take all reasonable measures to ensure social distancing – although the cessation of travelling together for such work is not considered a reasonable measure under the guidance.

Tim Wood, BGCL’s project director on site, said:

“The work on the steel frames will be a very obvious and positive step in this incredible project. “Our steelwork sub-contractor is one of the UK’s largest structural steelwork contractors and has an outstanding record. “As with all at Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd and all at our partner firms, they have amended their working practices to suit current Government legislation. “After reviewing the way they will work here, for instance, their focus on social distancing will be aided by their teams working to staged start, break and finish times. “BGCL undertake daily coronavirus briefings for all personnel on site.”

The steel frame work is expected to last around three months from today, Monday, April 20.

Swansea Council is behind the Swansea Central Phase One, with some funding for the arena coming from the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal. Some funding for the new bridge comes from the Welsh Government's Active Travel Fund.

Latest Government guidance includes: