State-of-the-Art Global Innovation Centre Opens in South Wales

Senior plc, an international manufacturer of high-technology components and systems, has opened a state-of-the-art Senior Innovation Centre.

The new centre in Oakdale has been funded by investment from Senior plc, as well as funding from the Welsh Government via its Economy Futures Fund as well as with financial support from Caerphilly County Borough Council to facilitate change of use of the site. Senior Flexonics previously operated at a site in Crumlin, approximately one mile from the new Innovation Centre.

The Innovation Centre will focus on product design and development of fluid conveyance and thermal management components for use in conventional internal combustion engine, hybrid and electrified powertrain applications as well as for adjacent markets such as commercial aerospace, rail, stationary power and hydrogen power.

The opening of the new Innovation Centre will create 11 new jobs, which, in addition to the transfer of employees from the Crumlin facility, will result in a total of 50 highly skilled jobs at the new site.

The Innovation Centre was officially opened by Welsh Government Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, alongside Senior plc’s Chief Executive, David Squires and Managing Director of the Senior Flexonics Innovation Centre, Rob Vaughan.

Minister for Skills, Jack Sargeant, said:

“Senior Flexonics are an important employer in the area, with a long history of developing advanced manufacturing skills and expertise. “The launch of this Innovation Centre demonstrates our commitment to building the high-skilled workforce Wales needs for the future. This investment will create opportunities for people to develop cutting-edge skills, supporting our transition to a net zero economy. “We are committed to delivering a Wales where well-paid employment opportunities, strong businesses, and thriving communities are built on the foundation of excellent skills and training – creating a stronger, fairer, and greener economy for all.”

Rob Vaughan, Managing Director of the Senior Flexonics Innovation Centre, said:

“This new Innovation Centre in South Wales will bring together cutting-edge manufacturing and design capabilities under one roof, supporting Senior Flexonics’ talented team as they develop highly engineered products for use in conventional internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicle and powertrains. “Senior Flexonics is proud of its long history in South Wales, where we have operated for over 30 years and we are committed to delivering excellent skills and training as well as well-paid employment opportunities in the area.”