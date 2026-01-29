State-of-the-Art Coffee Roasting and Innovation Facility Launches in Deeside

Coffee King has opened a state-of-the-art full coffee roasting solutions centre in Deeside.

The facility will combine one of the largest coffee roasteries in Wales and the UK, an Experience and Innovation Centre, an artisan bakery, showroom, logistics centre, and expanded coffee shop operations.

This positions Coffee King as one of the largest integrated coffee roasting and bakery operations in the UK. The centre will enable the company to operate on a global stage, streamline supply chains, reduce operational complexity, and improve efficiency.

Coffee King’s experienced team includes founder Sean Le Tissier and his sons Caine and Ellis, all certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) as baristas and roasters. They will continue producing signature blends and coffee for cafés, hospitality, retail, specialist sectors, corporate clients, and consumers via an enhanced e-commerce platform, serving local, national, European and global markets.

The facility will also give up-and-coming coffee artisan outlets and other organisations the opportunity to develop their own blend profile, have it roasted and white labelled, without the investment typically required.

Complementing the coffee offering, the bakery will deliver artisan baked goods, including Coffee King’s signature sweet and savoury croissant range, tailored and labelled for independent cafés, retail, and corporate clients.

The coffee roasting solutions centre will seek to develop sustainable energy sources such as solar power, while using advanced roasting technology, including a Catalytic Emission Cleaner (CEC) system. This innovation reduces CO and NOx emissions by combining a catalyst with an afterburner, eliminating emissions at lower temperatures than traditional systems, making Coffee King’s roasting process more efficient and environmentally responsible.

The expansion will create a wide range of roles, including bakers, coffee roasters, quality control personnel, delivery drivers, logistics specialists, administration and retail staff.

Sean Le Tissier, CEO of Coffee King, said:

“Our vision is to create a centre of excellence in Wales and the UK for coffee and baked goods. By consolidating operations, we can deliver exceptional quality, compete in global markets, strengthen our supply chain, scale our operation and support our partners with unique products.”

The new facility forms part of a wider Deeside Industrial Park asset purchased by Knightsbridge House Estates in 2025, with the property group moving quickly to invest in refurbishing space at Deeside to meet growing occupier demand.

Maria Cabrera, Chief Executive of Knightsbridge House Estates Limited, said:

“Coffee King’s decision to establish its flagship roasting and bakery facility at Deeside is a strong endorsement of both the location and the quality of the space we have created. We’re proud to support a growing, family-owned business making a significant investment in Welsh manufacturing, innovation and job creation.”

Mark Tami, MP for Alyn and Deeside, said:

“Coffee King’s investment means real opportunities for local people, skilled jobs, apprenticeships, and a stronger local economy. It’s exactly the kind of development we need to give Deeside’s residents a brighter future and reinforce our community’s resilience.”

Ken Skates, North Wales Minister, said: