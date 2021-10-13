StartUp Academy Begins at Award-Winning Incubator Space

Tramshed Tech, a start-up ecosystem and the fastest growing business incubator in Wales is launching a Startup Academy supported by Google for Startups! Workshops will take place every Thursday.

Currently housing 50+ companies at their Cardiff site, from pre-revenue startups to scaling companies and with 600+ registered members from the local digital and tech community, Tramshed Tech are well placed to run a startup incubator programme and it’s not been missed by Google.

The twelve-week programme will cover all aspects of building a successful business from planning and idea generation to product development, finance and team building. The final week will involve pitching to a panel of investors whereby one lucky business will receive £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentoring support from Google for Startups to help with future business growth.

Companies who are taking part include WordTree, My Procurement and Configur, all of whom chat to Business News Wales in this special video.