Start-Up Support Helps Newport Entrepreneur Launch Coffee Shop

A Newport man has transformed the setback of redundancy into a fresh start, launching an independent coffee shop with help from Business Wales.

The Rich Bean Coffee, founded by Richard Collins, is now open at Caerleon RFC Club and is already showing strong signs of growth.

Formerly a sales manager, Richard turned his long-standing passion for coffee into a business venture. Motivated by a desire to take control of his future, he used the opportunity to create a welcoming, community-focused space that offers sustainably sourced coffee and locally produced goods.

With guidance from Ian Harvey, a Business Adviser at Business Wales, Richard received the comprehensive start up support he needed to develop a robust business plan and financial forecasts. This expert guidance became key to securing a £2,000 Barriers Grant from Business Wales to fund essential equipment and branding.

Business Wales’ Green Growth and Equality pledges, which enable pro-active businesses to work sustainably and ensure inclusive and fair workplaces, became essential frameworks for Richard’s commitment to ensure The Rich Bean Coffee’s products are sustainable and ethically sourced.

Richard said:

“With my background in business management and years of experience leading teams in the sales industry, I’d always dreamed of building something for myself. When I was made redundant, it felt like the right time to turn that ambition into reality. “I’d spent a lot of time thinking about what I wanted from the coffee shop and what we could do to build a business that provided local customers a quality experience. That said, starting a business from scratch is never easy. The guidance I received from Business Wales made a huge difference. From developing a business plan to understanding what it really takes to launch successfully, their advice gave me the confidence and structure I needed to take this exciting new step. “Ian was fantastic from the word go. I built a lot of trust with him and really felt confident that the advice he was offering would guide me in the right direction. I credit him with a lot; he’s honestly worth his weight in gold.”

Less than one year after the shop’s launch, Richard is now scouting new locations that will allow The Rich Bean Coffee to grow the shop’s loyal local customer base across Newport.

Business Wales Business Adviser Ian Harvey said:

“When Richard first approached Business Wales, his knowledge and experienced background was clear. All that remained was to draw on our range of resources to help assist him in building the skillsets and logistics needed to establish The Rich Bean Coffee. “The success of the coffee shop shows that many Welsh start ups can achieve great success if the right guidance is in place. That might just be having an experienced adviser on hand to take as a sounding board, or to help identify if financial support is available. In this case, I’m sure that Richard’s work will soon see new locations arriving across the region.”

Business Wales is funded by Welsh Government. For more information and support to help grow your business, or to speak to a specialist adviser, contact Business Wales. Visit www.businesswales.gov.wales/ or call 03000 6 03000. Rydym yn croesawu galwadau’n Gymraeg – we welcome calls in Welsh.