Start Up Loan Fuels Community-Focused Gwynedd Estate Agency

An entrepreneur from Gwynedd is redefining the way properties are bought and sold in the region, thanks to a £15,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank.

Catra, established in October 2024, is an estate agency offering a personal, community-focused service that celebrates Gwynedd’s unique local areas and identity. The agency not only highlights the distinctive qualities of each property but also fosters deeper connections between buyers, sellers, and the vibrant communities they join.

Freelance photographer and founder Kristina Banholzer was inspired to create Catra after noticing a growing trend during the pandemic: local homes being sold online to buyers who had never visited the area.

“It became clear that there was a gap for an estate agent who could actively promote not just the properties, but the unique character of the communities they’re part of,” Kristina explained.

Rooted in the Welsh word ‘Cartref’ meaning ‘Home’, the name Catra reflects the agency’s mission to provide more than just a property transactions.

“I wanted something that wasn’t corporate and felt familiar to people,” said Kristina. “Catra reflects everything I stand for: community, culture, and the deep connections people make when they find the right home.”

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive free mentoring, access to resources and advice.

The £15,000 Start Up Loan has enabled Catra to lay the groundwork for a successful launch. The funds have supported training, operational setup, and the development of a comprehensive database of community insights. Working closely with local councillors and community groups, Kristina has conducted market research to ensure the agency can represent each local community authentically, showcasing their unique qualities to potential buyers.

“The Start Up Loan has given me the confidence to pursue this dream and turn it into a reality,” Kristina said. “Running my own company allows me to align my work with my values while also creating opportunities for personal growth and financial independence.”

As a parent of two young children, balancing work and family life is a key priority.

“Maintaining a strong work-life balance not only benefits my family but ensures I can bring energy and purpose to my work every day,” she added.

Looking ahead, Catra is poised to list its first property in early 2025. Future plans include creating partnerships with local organisations to host events that promote health, wellbeing, and sustainability within communities.

Jess Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, praised the entrepreneurial vision behind Catra.