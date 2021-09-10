Start-Up Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

A Cardiff-based business that has already been recognised as one of the top growing fintechs in the UK has won the Wales Start-Up of the Year award in 2021.

Founded by Sina Yamani in 2019, Yoello launched its mobile payments platform into the UK hospitality and retail market at the beginning of the pandemic and since then, thousands of businesses are now trading through Yoello in the UK, Australia, USA and Ireland.

The new business – also won the Cardiff Startup of the Year and the Fintech Startup of the Year at the awards whilst founder Sina Yamani was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year accolade.

Swansea-based DCW Insights – which is on track to becoming one of the fastest-growing firms in Wales – also picked up two awards namely Swansea Bay startup of the year and business to business startup of the year. There was also a special Covid-19 award for four new firms that had made a significant and outstanding contribution to their communities during the lockdown namely Llaethdy Mynydd Mostyn, Mallows Distillery, Meithrinfa Cywion Bach Nursery and The Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen.

The Wales Startup awards showcase the best new businesses in Wales every year and is only open to Welsh firms less than three years old. Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the awards in 2015, said that despite the enormous challenges faced by businesses across Wales during the pandemic, new firms had continued to make a significant impact

“It would be an understatement to say that the last eighteen months has been a challenge to the Welsh business community. Yet, despite everything, there have been record numbers of new firms established in Wales during the worst economic crisis in over three hundred years. In fact, the Covid-19 pandemic has not only created amazing new opportunities for entrepreneurs but, more importantly, startups have made an outstanding contribution to keeping the economy going at the most difficult of times.

“The creativity, innovation and sheer hard work demonstrated by all the finalists suggests that entrepreneurial talent in Wales can overcome almost any barrier and thrive in the most difficult of conditions. Not only have many of the finalists for this year’s awards had to change their business model because of the pandemic, but they have also helped the efforts of the NHS and contributed to supporting their local communities.

“Whilst all of them are heroes and incredible role models for others to follow in their footsteps as we emerge out of the pandemic, I am delighted that Yoello has been recognised for its outstanding growth during the last eighteen months and for demonstrating that, despite unprecedented challenges, it could pivot its business model and thrive in the most difficult of conditions”.

Commenting on the awards, Chris Coughlan of main sponsor Capital Law said:

“After not being able to meet any of the applicants or celebrate the winners in person last year, it was such a pleasure to be gathered at the awards to share this moment “in real life”. Every one of the finalists have demonstrated the remarkable diversity, creativity and resilience that Welsh entrepreneurs have displayed since and despite the pandemic.

“While we’re still figuring out what the post-covid world might look like, there is no doubt that start-ups are the driving force of our economy and will play an essential role in “building back better”. But to start up and scale up successfully despite the downturn, you need an opportunity to be recognised and connected. That’s what the Wales Start-Ups Awards are about that’s why we were delighted to sponsor and support the Wales Start-Up Awards again this year.”

The full list of the winners at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards are: