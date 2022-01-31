Start a New Career in Wales’ Growing Food and Drink Industry

A campaign to encourage people to consider a new career in Wales’ growing food and drink industry has been launched.

The new Food Workforce Wales campaign, delivered by Food Skills Cymru, showcases the exciting and varied careers in the industry and highlights the vast range of opportunities available to anyone looking at starting a new career, to transfer skills or upskill and progress.

As part of the campaign, a new online jobs notice board is live with a number of vacancies available across the sector.

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd, Lesley Griffiths said:

“I am proud of the way our food and drink industry have carried out their business during what has been a most testing and turbulent time. “We all want to see the sector grow further and this campaign shines a light on the diverse, exciting and rewarding roles and opportunities which are vital to our food and drink industry here in Wales. “With the impact of the pandemic continuing to shape people’s evaluation of circumstance and career paths, there are many reasons to choose a career in this rapidly growing industry. With rising and competitive salaries as well as many opportunities for training and growth, a job in food and drink can be a career for life.”

Wales’ food and drink industry is booming and not only putting food on the nation’s table, but also firmly placing Wales on the global stage with its world leading produce. The Welsh Government aims to grow the sector’s value to £8.5bn as well as increase the number of employees in the sector who receive the Welsh Living Wage to 80%, both by 2025.

With the pursuit to create one of the most environmentally and socially responsible supply chains in the world, there’s been a huge uptake in Welsh food and drink in both the UK and further afield, with manufacturers and businesses across Wales quickly responding to the increasing demand.

There are a number of ways to join this ambitious and rewarding industry; from apprenticeships and learning programmes to operational and customer facing roles as well as leadership and management opportunities.

The new Food Workforce Wales jobs board is live and filled with opportunities for those seeking a new or different career. The campaign website also offers a wealth of support, advice and guidance to help navigate the different career opportunities and business areas which may be of interest to those wishing to explore further.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“Recognising the value of the people that make up their business and the importance of nurturing talent and skills development, food and drink companies in Wales are investing in people by creating opportunities for individuals across Wales. “The food sector is at the heart of the foundational economy and we all rely on a consistent and reliable supply of food into supermarkets and onto our plates. The industry is vital to the future prosperity of the Welsh economy and this campaign will be important in attracting new entrants and future-proofing the sector.”

Chair of the Food and Drink Wales Industry Board, Andy Richardson said:

“The Food Workforce Wales campaign will support businesses as they continue to grow by showcasing the diverse range of roles that are instrumental to the success of our flourishing manufacturing industry. “The campaign will also help businesses build on the momentum of transforming Wales’s food and drink industry for the future”

Key to the success and reputation of Budweiser Brewing’s Magor site in Newport, is its highly skilled and diverse workforce of over 500 employees. The company continues to invest in helping its workers develop new skills which plays an important part in both the future of the business and its community.

Brewery Manager, Lloyd Manship said:

“We invest heavily in our apprenticeship scheme; for me that is absolutely critical, especially having progressed as an apprentice through the business myself. I have seen first-hand the importance of investing in people.”

The Food Workforce Wales campaign can be found at: https://www.foodskills.cymru/food-workforce-wales/