Standout September as Wales Outperforms on Footfall

Retail footfall figures in Wales outpaced other nations and regions in September, with an increase of 5.4% year-on-year.

On average footfall in the UK regions increased by 3.3% year-on-year.

Sara Jones, Head of the Welsh Retail Consortium, said:

“Welsh footfall returned its first year on year growth since March, with a positive start to the autumn shopping period. Bolstered by return to school preparations shopper numbers were up 7.2% on the preceding month and 5.4% on the previous year. These standout figures place Wales at the top of the footfall league, surpassing other UK nations and regions, and providing the first real sign of positivity for almost two years. “Whilst the figures paint a glowing picture for September it remains the case that these are just one month’s figures. It will be a nervous wait for Welsh retailers as they move into the golden quarter of Christmas shopping, a period which is vital to their annual performance. Given the relatively lacklustre shopper numbers throughout 2024, it is hoped that renewed confidence will return, and footfall growth will be sustained for the remainder of the year. “Fundamental to ongoing growth in the retail industry – Wales’ largest private sector employer – will be Government decisions in the upcoming Autumn statement and Welsh budget. The WRC will shortly be presenting our own budget recommendations to the Welsh Government, calling for support on business rates and an easing of regulatory pressures. By acting on our recommendations a clear signal can be sent that Wales is a great place to do business and can thrive in the years to come.”

Andy Sumpter, Retail Consultant EMEA for Sensormatic Solutions, said:

“September saw a long-awaited positive uptick in footfall, with total shopper numbers returning the first positive year-on-year performance since March 2024, as Back To School boosted store visits. While across the UK, high street and shopping centres saw improvements compared to last year, retail parks were once again the standout shopping destination, with their tenant mix of out-of-town supermarkets and discount retail offerings helping to drive shopper traffic. This September's growth is built on last year’s suppressed footfall, so while retailers will welcome the boost, many will still be eyeing it with caution.”

