Standing Firm in Power and Pride: A Reflection for Black History Month 2025

Each October, Black History Month offers us a moment to pause, reflect, and recommit. This year’s theme — “Standing Firm in Power and Pride” — resonates deeply with me, both personally and professionally.

Here in Cardiff, the story of power and pride has deep roots. Butetown, often called ‘Tiger Bay,’ became home to some of the UK’s first multicultural communities from the 1830s onwards, following the opening of Cardiff’s first dock in 1839. Somali, Yemeni, Caribbean, and African seafarers settled here, creating a vibrant community that has helped to shape Wales’ diversity.

Power and pride are not abstract ideals. They are lived experiences. Power is about influence, leadership, and the ability to drive change — not through titles, but through collective courage and vision. Pride is about heritage, identity, and the celebration of Black excellence in all its forms. Together, they form the backbone of progress.

As Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, I’m privileged to lead an institution that places diversity, inclusion, and community at its heart. We serve one of the most vibrant and diverse populations in Wales, with 30% of our learners identifying as Black, Asian or minority ethnic. That diversity is not just a statistic — it’s a strength. It shapes our culture, informs our curriculum, and drives our ambition.

Our commitment to the anti-racist agenda is embedded in our DNA. We were the first college in Wales to affiliate with the Black Leadership Group, and we proudly signed up to their Ten Point Plan to eradicate racism in further education. From curriculum reform to the training of colleagues, from recruitment practices to representation at governance level, we are working to dismantle barriers and build a more equitable future.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Race Relations Act — a milestone that reminds us how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go. Legislation alone cannot change hearts and minds. That requires education, empathy, and leadership. It requires us to listen, to learn, and to act.

I recently had the opportunity to take part in the Institute of Directors’ Global Certificate in Company Direction, delivered in partnership with the University of St Andrews. It was a transformative

experience — not just in terms of strategic insight, but in reaffirming the importance of ethical leadership. One of the keynote speakers was Erin Brockovich, whose story continues to inspire me. Seen by millions as a symbol of American justice and the importance of fighting for the truth, Erin continues to advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves. Her unwavering commitment to justice, her refusal to be silenced, and her belief in the power of ordinary people to effect extraordinary change — these are qualities we must all strive to embody.

At Cardiff and Vale College, we’ve long recognised that inclusion is not a destination, but a journey. We hold the prestigious Leaders in Diversity status and rank second in the UK for adopting the FREDIE principles: Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and Engagement. These values guide everything we do — from our LGBTQ+ Staff Network to our work on the Additional Learning Needs Bill, from our College of Sanctuary status to our pioneering anti-racist curriculum materials developed in partnership with the Welsh Government.

One of our proudest achievements is the creation of www.antiracism.wales, the first anti-racist virtual world. It’s an immersive learning experience designed to help young people grow, thrive, and understand one another. Developed in collaboration with ethnic minority experts across education and civil society, it’s a flagship project that reflects our ambition for an anti-racist Wales by 2030.

But we know there is more to do. Being open and honest about what still needs to change is essential. Racial prejudice and socio-economic inequality are deeply intertwined. If we are serious about building a fairer society, we must harness the talents of those who have been historically excluded. Not just because it’s morally right — but because it’s economically smart. Overlooking the potential of less privileged communities stifles productivity and growth. Inclusion is not just a social imperative; it’s a strategic one.

Black History Month is not just about celebration. It’s about recognition and reflection. It’s about acknowledging the contributions of Black leaders, artists, educators, and activists — past and present — while committing to a future of empowerment, unity, and growth. It’s about standing firm in power and pride, and ensuring that every learner, every staff member, and every community we serve feels seen, heard, and valued.

As we mark this important month, I ask all of us — educators, employers, and policymakers — to build momentum for the future. Let’s challenge injustice wherever we find it. And let’s stand firm, together, in power and pride.