Stage Routes Announced for 2026 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women

The riders competing in the 2026 Lloyd's Tour of Britain Women will face the longest race in the event's history, with a total distance of almost 650km, across the five stages.

Battling through 635.8km (395 miles) of roads with a total ascent of 8,895m (more than Mount Everest), the riders will travel through Cumbria, Lancashire, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy and Powys, before crossing the finish line in Warwickshire.

The route will take in landscapes including the Cambrian Mountains and pass landmarks such as Conwy Castle.

Jonathan Day, Director of Events for British Cycling Ventures, said:

“Announcing the route is one of the key milestones in the build-up to the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, as it gives riders, teams and fans their first real insight into how this year's race could unfold. We have put together a course that provides opportunities for a range of different rider types to try and challenge for the title, ensuring every stage has the potential to shape the overall outcome. “Beyond the sporting challenge, the route reflects our ambition to bring elite women's cycling to the diverse communities across Britain. Each stage will showcase a different part of the country and provide fans with the chance to experience world-class racing on their doorstep. We are excited to see the race come to life and to welcome spectators to what promises to be a fantastic edition of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.”

Stage 1 – Cockermouth – Cockermouth – Wednesday 19 August 2026

Cockermouth – Cockermouth – Wednesday 19 August 2026 Stage 2 – Clitheroe – Blackpool – Thursday 20 August 2026

Clitheroe – Blackpool – Thursday 20 August 2026 Stage 3 – Mold – The Great Orme, Llandudno – Friday 21 August 2026

Mold – The Great Orme, Llandudno – Friday 21 August 2026 Stage 4 – Llanidloes – Hay-on-Wye – Saturday 22 August 2026

Llanidloes – Hay-on-Wye – Saturday 22 August 2026 Stage 5 – Royal Leamington Spa – Royal Leamington Spa – Sunday 23 August 2026

Departing from Llanidloes on Saturday 22 August, stage four will see the riders power through 138km of the Welsh countryside, on the tour stage with the most ascent in 2026 (2,484m).

The route heads south to Rhayader, before circling through the Elan Valley at the heart of the Cambrian Mountains. Here the riders will face the toughest climb of the stage (5.3km at an average gradient of 5%, but with a middle section that hovers around the 10% mark for a kilometre).

Passing back through Rhayader and heading east next, the climbs continue for the peloton, as they journey through the hills around Nantmel, Crossgates, and Bleddfa.

At Knighton, the riders go south, crossing the River Teme and advancing through Norton, Gladestry, and Painscastle, to head towards Hay-on-Wye.

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said:

“Stage 4 will provide a fantastic showcase for Powys, taking riders through some of the most breathtaking landscapes anywhere in the UK. Hosting part of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is a wonderful opportunity to promote our county, support local businesses and inspire the next generation of cyclists. We look forward to welcoming the riders, teams and spectators to Powys in August.”

People interested in volunteering at the Lloyds Tour of Britain can register their interest.

Find out more about the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women here.