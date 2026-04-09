The Productivity Institute's Wales Productivity Forum

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The Productivity Institute is a UK-wide research organisation dedicated to understanding and addressing the country’s longstanding productivity challenges.

Through rigorous interdisciplinary research and close collaboration with businesses, policymakers, and institutions, we aim to lay the foundations for sustainable and inclusive productivity growth.

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9 April 2026

THE PRODUCTIVITY INSTITUTE'S WALES PRODUCTIVITY FORUM

‘Staff Empowerment and a Four-Day Working Week Has Been a Productivity Game-Changer’

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Empowering staff through a culture of continuous improvement and implementing a four-day working week has led to productivity gains for Barcud Shared Services.

The Cardiff-based organisation specialises in internal audit and procurement shared services for the housing sector.

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Reducing time spent at work has seen quality remain constant whilst productivity has increased, according to Group Operations Director Tom Wilkinson.

He told Robert Lloyd-Griffiths, Wales Forum Chair at the Wales Productivity Forum, why Barcud originally decided to trial the four-day working week, how they make it work and the results it’s brought.


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