‘Staff Empowerment and a Four-Day Working Week Has Been a Productivity Game-Changer’

Empowering staff through a culture of continuous improvement and implementing a four-day working week has led to productivity gains for Barcud Shared Services.

The Cardiff-based organisation specialises in internal audit and procurement shared services for the housing sector.

Reducing time spent at work has seen quality remain constant whilst productivity has increased, according to Group Operations Director Tom Wilkinson.

He told Robert Lloyd-Griffiths, Wales Forum Chair at the Wales Productivity Forum, why Barcud originally decided to trial the four-day working week, how they make it work and the results it’s brought.