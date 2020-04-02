St Marks School to Open as Extra Childcare Hub on Monday

St Marks Primary School in Merlins Bridge will open as a hub for the children of key workers from Monday, 6 April, to provide extra childcare support in the Haverfordwest area.

The Childcare bookings system has extended its hours and is now open from Mondays to Fridays (9am to 5pm) and on Saturdays (9am to 12noon).

Places must be booked by via email wherever possible at [email protected]

If you have no email access, please phone 01437 776350.

There will be no option to turn up without a confirmed booking as most critical workers will know their shifts in advance.

Childcare is only available to eligible critical workers and at specific locations within the county (please see the list below). Children from vulnerable families are being contacted by a key worker and offered places.

Each school setting will be open from 8am to 4pm until 20th April, after which time all settings will be open from 7am to 6pm.

The advice remains to stay at home wherever possible in order to maintain social distancing, with Minister for Education Kirsty Williams today (Wednesday) advising that key workers should only arrange for their children to attend school if they have no other childcare.

“If you can provide childcare please do so. Schools are only a last resort,” she said.

Children aged between three and 11 can attend the following primary settings in Pembrokeshire:

St Mark’s

Prendergast

Pembroke Dock

Monkton

Templeton

Tenby VC

Milford Haven Community Primary (Meads site)

Gelliswick

Glannau Gwaun

Y Frenni

Special Settings for pupils who currently attend those settings:

Portfield for Special Pupils

Pembrokeshire Learning Centre, Neyland

The demand for secondary places has been low and learners aged 11 to 14 years can attend the following Secondary settings:

Haverfordwest High VC School

Greenhill,Tenby

For children up to three years’ old, childcare is payable and operates from the following settings: