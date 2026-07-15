St Helen’s to Deliver Cutting Edge Digital Experience

The redevelopment of St Helen’s, set to become the home of Ospreys Rugby, is moving forward with an ambitious transformation supported by a grant of £771,000 from the Digital Infrastructure Programme’s 5G Innovation Fund.

The 5G Innovation Fund is helping to bring cutting-edge wireless technology to the stadium, which will make it one of the most technologically advanced in the UK. Thanks to this support, the St Helen’s redevelopment will feature next-generation connectivity and innovative facilities, creating a better experience for fans, teams, and the wider community.

Enabled through Vodafone’s 5G Standalone Mobile Private Network (MPN) solution, the 5G stadium will deliver ultra-fast network speeds across the venue, enabling enhanced real-time HD video streaming for broadcasting, live statistics, immersive fan experiences and match-day content.

The technology will also enable further enhancements in future development phases, including the introduction of a smart zone experience featuring digital wayfinding, and instant access to live replays on their mobile devices.

For athletes, the 5G network will enable IoT sensor systems that monitor performance and health metrics such as heart rate, movement and recovery, supporting data-driven sports science in collaboration with technology partners.

Creating a dedicated 5G-enabled test zone where start-ups and established companies can trial new technologies, this initiative will attract new industries, skills and jobs to the region, driving innovation and economic growth.

Underpinning all of this is a future-ready digital infrastructure built on fibre and wireless networks, designed to support 5G services, expansion and emerging technologies.

Richard Lancaster, Ospreys, said:

“This redevelopment is about more than bricks and mortar, it’s about creating an experience that matches the passion of our supporters. With next-generation connectivity, fans will be closer to the action than ever before, whether they’re in the stands or engaging digitally.”

Gareth Hopkins, Business Technology Director, VodafoneThree, said:

“This project demonstrates how advanced connectivity can help transform the future of live sport and entertainment in the UK. “By deploying Vodafone’s 5G Mobile Private Network technology, the stadium will benefit from secure, high-performance connectivity capable of supporting everything from enhanced fan experiences to smarter venue operations and broadcasting capabilities. “As part of VodafoneThree’s ongoing £11 billion investment in our UK network, we are continuing to bring next-generation digital infrastructure to communities and organisations across the country. This deployment further strengthens Swansea’s position as a growing hub for digital innovation and highlights the role connectivity can play in supporting the future of sport and major live events.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Council Leader and Chair of the Swansea Bay City Deal, said:

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to making Swansea a leader in both technology and sport. The transformation of St Helen’s is about much more than creating an outstanding home for Ospreys Rugby – it’s about building a future-ready destination that will benefit communities, businesses and visitors for generations to come. “By harnessing cutting-edge 5G technology and world-class digital infrastructure, we’re creating a venue that will deliver exceptional experiences for supporters, support innovation in sports science and broadcasting, and provide opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to develop and test new technologies. “St Helen’s will become a hub for innovation, community engagement and economic growth, helping to strengthen Swansea’s reputation as a centre for digital excellence and ensuring the Swansea Bay region remains at the forefront of technological advancement.”

This initiative is part of the broader Swansea Bay City Deal Digital Infrastructure Programme, which includes investing in gigabit capable connectivity across key economic growth zones, futureproofing public service delivery, combined with investments in rural connectivity and IoT networks. The 5G Innovation Fund specifically drives next-generation wireless connectivity that accelerates innovation in priority sectors including sport, health, agritech and smart manufacturing.

Through partnerships with Swansea Council, Ospreys Rugby, Swansea University, University of Wales Trinity Saint David and technology providers, the project will deliver enhanced match-day experiences, advance sports science and athlete wellbeing, and create a connected community hub for games, events and learning year-round.