7 October 2025
Cardiff

St David’s Cardiff To Welcome New Stores

st davids

City centre shopping mall St David’s Cardiff is set to welcome new stores. 

Global beauty brand Sephora, K-beauty brand PURESEOUL, Charles Tyrwhitt and Which Wich® are all due to open in the coming weeks.

They will join traditional sweet store Mr Simms, fashion store Mango, menswear label Moss and toy giant LEGO, which have all launched new stores at the city destination in recent weeks.

Which Wich 1

Mr Simms' first Welsh location is now open in St David’s Cathedral Walk mall. Meanwhile, Mango has unveiled its first South Wales store.

mango

 

The new Moss store in Cardiff

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches, an award-winning premium Texan sandwich chain, will offer fully-customisable hot and cold sandwiches with 40 toppings plus sides, dipping sauces, salads, lettuce wraps, and breakfast pots. With 230 stores in the United States, the Cardiff announcement marks Which Wich’s third UK location, its first outside London, and its first in Wales.

Sporting giant JD Sports as well as Hollywood Bowl’s multi-level family-entertainment complex are already confirmed for Spring 2026.

Pureseoul Previous Opening (1)

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“We may be heading into the last few months of the year, but St David’s is ending 2025 with a bang. We’re welcoming incredible brands that shoppers have been asking for with even more to come in 2026.”



Podcast Thumbnail_CARDIFF

Related Posts:

