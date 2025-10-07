St David’s Cardiff To Welcome New Stores

City centre shopping mall St David’s Cardiff is set to welcome new stores.

Global beauty brand Sephora, K-beauty brand PURESEOUL, Charles Tyrwhitt and Which Wich® are all due to open in the coming weeks.

They will join traditional sweet store Mr Simms, fashion store Mango, menswear label Moss and toy giant LEGO, which have all launched new stores at the city destination in recent weeks.

Mr Simms' first Welsh location is now open in St David’s Cathedral Walk mall. Meanwhile, Mango has unveiled its first South Wales store.

Which Wich® Superior Sandwiches, an award-winning premium Texan sandwich chain, will offer fully-customisable hot and cold sandwiches with 40 toppings plus sides, dipping sauces, salads, lettuce wraps, and breakfast pots. With 230 stores in the United States, the Cardiff announcement marks Which Wich’s third UK location, its first outside London, and its first in Wales.

Sporting giant JD Sports as well as Hollywood Bowl’s multi-level family-entertainment complex are already confirmed for Spring 2026.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: