St David’s Cardiff Shortlisted for Global Retail Marketing Award

St David’s Cardiff has been shortlisted in the 2026 Solal Awards, a global scheme which recognises excellence in marketing within the retail, leisure, and destination sectors.

Widely considered the gold standard accolade within the industry, the Solal Awards – which will this year take place in Budapest – were created in the 1980s to reward excellence, innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in place marketing, with a rigorous team of international experts judging hundreds of entries each year.

St David’s one-of-a-kind 2025 PR stunt ‘The Wonder Wall’ has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Placemaking’ category with the chance to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze trophy at the awards ceremony later this year.

‘The Wonder Wall’ artwork, still in situ inside St David’s due to public demand, was created and commissioned by the centre and produced by Cardiff artist Nathan Wyburn to celebrate the Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour.

The larger-than-life portrait of Liam and Noel Gallagher, created out of black and white bucket hats, resonated with Cardiff gig-goers and received international acclaim, becoming an unofficial icon of the tour and receiving approval from Oasis themselves.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said:

“It’s an honour to be recognised among such incredible international talent and creativity at this year’s Solal Awards, a scheme which celebrates the best of our industry across the world. “We’re incredibly passionate about creating special moments for our guests, and this nomination is a testament to the hard work of our team. We’re looking forward to celebrating the winners of the Solal Awards in October.”

This international nomination follows St David’s earlier win at the national Revo Awards in the Best Marketing Campaign category, as well as three PRmoment Awards in April including PR Stunt of the Year. Winners of the Solal Awards are announced during the Solal Awards Conference and Gala taking place in Hungary in October 2026.