St David’s Cardiff Contributes More Than £157m to Local Economy

St David's Cardiff contributed £157,185,922 to the local economy and supported 3,923 jobs in 2025.

Landsec, owner of one of the UK's leading retail destination portfolios, has released its annual social and economic impact report.

In 2025, St David's supported 3,923 jobs across Landsec, its retail partners and businesses operating at the destination. It also helped 248 people move closer to employment through initiatives such as employability partnerships, which provide hands-on industry experience, and work placements.

The research also found that St David's delivered £544,443.98 million in social value in 2025 through investment in local communities and employment initiatives, including bursaries, community grants, volunteering and partnerships. These initiatives help create lasting value beyond economic contribution by supporting community wellbeing, strengthening local partnerships and fostering a sense of pride in the local community.

In 2025, the destination reduced its energy intensity by 7%, reflecting Landsec's commitment to creating places that deliver lasting value for local communities and the environment.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David's Cardiff, said: