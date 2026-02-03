St David’s Cardiff Announces Local Charity Partner for 2026–27

St David’s Cardiff has chosen Sight Life as its local charity partner for 2026-2027.

The partnership between the city shopping destination and Sight Life will support and shine a spotlight on the charity’s vital work with blind and partially sighted people across South Wales, while strengthening St David’s commitment to community engagement and inclusive guest experience, the firm said.

Following a competitive selection process, Sight Life was chosen for its excellent long history of achievement, strong community connections, and dedication to improving the lives of people with sight loss.

Throughout the year ahead, St David’s and Sight Life will collaborate on a wide range of fundraising events and community engagement activities in the shopping centre, as well as volunteering opportunities and sight loss awareness initiatives.

There will also be specialist sight loss awareness training for staff and retailer workshops, and the centre will work with the charity to enhance experiences for visually impaired guests.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said:

“We offer Sight Life a very warm welcome as our new local charity partner. Sight Life makes a huge impact in its work improving the lives of people with sight loss, and its ethos strongly aligns with our community values. We’re looking forward to hosting some exciting fundraising initiatives in the centre and supporting its essential services.”

Richard Harvey, Chief Executive of Sight Life, added: